Senate Bill 403 Printer's Number 0382
PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Senate Bill 403
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
YAW, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, STEFANO, ROBINSON, BAKER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325), known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act, providing for issuance of and conditions for continuous maintenance permits.
Memo Subject
Stream Maintenance Package
Actions
|0382
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, March 17, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 24, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 24, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, March 24, 2025
|First consideration, March 24, 2025
Generated 03/24/2025 10:14 PM
