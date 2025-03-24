Senate Bill 349 Printer's Number 0286

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Senate Bill 349 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors YAW, BROOKS, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, DUSH, VOGEL, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 27 (Environmental Resources) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in environmental protection, providing for decommissioning of solar energy facilities. Memo Subject Bonding of Solar Installations Actions 0286 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, Feb. 26, 2025 Reported as committed, March 24, 2025 First consideration, March 24, 2025 Generated 03/24/2025 10:14 PM

