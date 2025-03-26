Date Like a VIP: MillionaireMatch Launches $500 Platinum Plan with Personal Bodyguard Service

CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s world, protecting personal privacy is an increasing concern, especially for high-net-worth individuals. Offline dating has always been a romantic pursuit, but for celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, and other high-profile individuals, it now brings added risks such as paparazzi photos, identity exposure, and the potential for scandalous rumors., the world's largest millionaire dating platform, is addressing these challenges head-on with the Platinum subscription service, which includes a personal bodyguard service. At $500 per month, users can enjoy not only the bodyguard service but also a worry-free dating environment to ensure their safety during offline encounters."We introduced the Platinum membership to address the growing need for privacy and security among high-net-worth individuals,” said Dani Johnson, a spokesperson at MillionaireMatch. "Our members value discretion, and the bodyguard service ensures they can enjoy their offline dates with peace of mind, knowing their safety is a priority."Why High-Net-Worth Individuals Need Bodyguard ServicesFor successful individuals, personal safety is about more than physical protection – it’s about ensuring that their social interactions are secure, enjoyable, and free from distractions. MillionaireMatch’s Platinum service is designed to cater to the unique needs of affluent singles by offering tailored services that support their social lifestyle, including:● Privacy Protection and Discreet Encounters: In exclusive dating settings, people value their privacy and seek to avoid unwanted attention. The bodyguard service ensures members’ personal space is respected, allowing them to enjoy a more intimate and discreet experience.● Screening Social Circles and Reducing Risks: High-net-worth individuals are sometimes targeted by malicious individuals. The Platinum bodyguard service provides peace of mind by carefully vetting social interactions and offering intervention when necessary to ensure safety.● Confidence Boosting in Upscale Settings: Whether dining at an upscale restaurant, attending private events, or participating in high-profile business meetings, having a bodyguard present elevates the member’s social experience and reinforces their esteemed status.● Emergency Assistance for Seamless Departures: If a situation turns uncomfortable or requires an early exit, the bodyguard is on hand to ensure a smooth, discreet departure, protecting the member from any awkward or potentially unsafe situations.A Premium Experience with Platinum MembershipMillionaireMatch’s Platinum subscription builds on the features of its Premium+ service. For $500 per month, Platinum members will receive four hours of complimentary bodyguard service each month and 30+ advanced features of the Premium+ plan, including:● Unlimited messaging with preferred users● Unlimited access to the rewind feature● Video and voice chat● Customizable profile privacy settings● Unlimited likes● 24/7 customer supportPricing and Subscription OptionsThe Platinum membership is priced at $500 per month. For those who desire more flexibility, MillionaireMatch also offers the Premium+ subscription, available at the following rates:● 1 month: $100● 3 months: $240● 6 months: $390To upgrade to the Platinum membership and enjoy the bodyguard service , please visit www.millionairematch.com About MillionaireMatchFounded in 2001, MillionaireMatch is the world’s largest millionaire dating, matchmaking and business networking platform for high-net-worth individuals, including millionaires, executives, celebrities, lawyers, elites - all of whom are driven by the entrepreneurial spirit. These unique and talented members are not only focused on their professional success but also on building meaningful, serious relationships.

