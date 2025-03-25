Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park to Host Expo on the Great War

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park will present the Great War Expo on Saturday, April 5, featuring displays, lectures, and tours centered on the war York was in. Fought from 1914-1918, it was known as the Great War because of its global impact.

The event runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and will feature booth displays in the York Barn with vendors, authors, World War I collections, museum items, and a Red Cross Canteen.

Lectures begin at 10 a.m. with representatives from the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, MO, the World War I Memorial in Washington D.C, and the Meuse-Argonne Cemetery in France. A question-and-answer session will be available, both in person and via online streaming in a roundtable style discussion with experts. Replica Trench Tours will be conducted throughout the day by a doughboy, the nickname for American infantrymen in the war.

“We’re looking forward to an educational day concerning the history of World War I, including the role Sergeant York played in it,” said Park Manager Nate Dodson. “We want the event to be interesting for park visitors of all ages and feel we have the unique opportunity to commemorate the war due to Sgt. York’s connection to that global conflict.”

The state park pays tribute to one of the most decorated soldiers in U.S. history. Including a visitors center modeled after York’s general store, his two-story house, a gristmill, the York Bible School, and original farm. The York Farm was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1977.