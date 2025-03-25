Foreign Aid Bridge Fund Donations Surpass $1 Million

Emergency Funding Fuels Life-Saving Relief for Frontline Organizations Amid Rising Global Crises

WASHINGTON, RI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foreign Aid Bridge Fund has surpassed $1 million in donations just over a month since its launch, delivering urgent, short-term grants to frontline organizations responding to health and other crises worldwide. Spearheaded by Unlock Aid and key partners, the Fund has already granted more than $700,000 to 14 high-impact organizations and has received more than 550 requests for assistance.

“In looking for opportunities to respond to the U.S. aid freeze, we found that the Foreign Aid Bridge Fund was the most aligned in terms of supporting acute needs while prioritizing community-based organizations that will most likely be able to continue work beyond the bridge grant,” said Katherine Clements, Director of Unorthodox Philanthropy. “We wanted to provide immediate funding to enable them to keep proving out the model with the hope that larger funders will step up and join. “

Grants are prioritized for organizations providing life-saving work with a demonstrated track record of delivering extraordinary impact at scale, cost-effectively, proximate to the communities served, and with sustainable business models that are not overly dependent on a single revenue stream. This strategic approach is shaping discussions on a new, more effective model of foreign aid.

“The $50,000 emergency grant will help keep us afloat as we work toward more sustainable ways of maintaining our operations, and provide hope to the more than 1,580 individuals living with HIV who rely on our health facility for care and treatment services,” said Anastasia Juma, CEO of OLPS, based in Kenya. “It will change lives for the most vulnerable.”

“We're grateful for the Foreign Aid Bridge Fund's support so that organizations like ours can continue transforming and improving access to quality care for malaria, HIV, and more," said Dr. Jessica Vernon, CEO of Maisha Meds, a health tech organization whose business software powers thousands of private pharmacies and clinics across Africa while doubling as a delivery channel for cost-effective health programs. “It’s so encouraging to see the Fund supporting organizations that share our commitment to building innovative, evidence-based healthcare models with sustainability at their core.”

“Supporting the Foreign Aid Bridge Fund was an easy decision because of the difference it can make today,” said John O’Farrell, a donor to the Fund. He added, “The Fund has shown an ability to take in money and rapidly move it to organizations who need it the most."

In tandem with the Fund’s success, Unlock Aid has introduced a bold vision for the future of U.S. foreign assistance. Earlier this week, the organization released Aid Reimagined: The New American Foreign Partnership Standard, a blueprint that sets forth six core principles to drive smarter, results-oriented partnerships. This new framework emphasizes measurable impact, innovation, mutually beneficial collaborations, and foreign engagements designed with clear end dates, self-sustainability, or structured transition plans.

“The Foreign Aid Bridge Fund is addressing the immediate funding gap for any front-line organization that received a stop work order, but connects to a broader mission beyond the initial bridge funding to support a transformation for how foreign aid is structured. Showing that we can rapidly move to models that enable sustainable, high-impact solutions to scale their impact is our best way to show what’s possible in a new vision for U.S. engagement with the world,” added Unlock Aid Co-Director Amanda Arch.

To continue on its path towards the estimated $15-20M needed to fund the most critical needs identified thus far, the Foreign Aid Bridge Fund is continuing to prioritize fundraising. On Thursday, March 27 at noon EDT the team will hold a Resource Mobilization Call to allow existing and potential supporters to hear first hand from Fund grantees on how the funding has supported their work in this critical time, and from donors that have opted to support the Fund.

Organizations and individuals interested in supporting the Foreign Aid Bridge Fund can make tax-deductible contributions by visiting www.foreignaidbridgefund.org.

About Unlock Aid

Unlock Aid is a coalition representing more than 100 organizations committed to reimagining and rebuilding a more effective approach to global development. The coalition includes innovative firms, local social enterprises, technology companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and civil society organizations focused on creating a future where foreign assistance delivers greater impact. Learn more at unlockaid.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.