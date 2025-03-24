Joint Press Release Regarding Interstate 40 Fatal Collision on March 13, 2025

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are providing an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the fatal multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 40 near Williams, Arizona, on March 13, 2025.

Through continued investigation and collaboration, investigators have confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the collision was a BMW SUV.

Additionally, as of March 23, 2025, investigators have discovered more human remains within the debris recovered from the crash scene.

All agencies involved are actively working together to determine whether the remains are those of the South Korean nationals believed to have gone missing in the area at the time of the collision.

The intensity and prolonged duration of the fire that ensued during the collision have posed significant challenges for identification efforts. Due to the extent of the damage, the process of identifying the remains requires meticulous examination. The Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office is diligently working to ascertain whether identification is possible.

We understand the urgency and the emotional toll this uncertainty places on the families and the public. We kindly ask for patience and understanding as our teams continue to work with care and precision to bring clarity to this heartbreaking situation.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Our earlier press release about this incident can be found here: www.azdps.gov/news/releases/1069

