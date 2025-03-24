Statement by Premier Lantz on the Conservative Party of Canada’s commitment to end tolls

CANADA, March 24 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement after receiving a letter from Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada: :

“This morning, I received a letter from Pierre Poilievre confirming that he, too, would remove the tolls on the Confederation Bridge and would conduct a review of the federal government’s support for the Wood Islands Ferry.

My request from day one has been clear: we need tolls on both the Confederation Bridge and Wood Islands Ferry to be eliminated.

I’m confident that a review of the ferry service and funding will only reveal what we already know — it’s a critical link for commercial transportation and our tourism industry that’s been chronically underfunded - and that review will result in a clear recommendation to remove the tolls on the Ferry as well.

It’s satisfying that our federal parties are finally recognizing the unfairness of PEI’s bridge and ferry tolls and the competitive disadvantage they place on our province in a connected, trade dependent economy. Under the threat of tariffs, it’s time to remove barriers to trade.

This is a positive step forward for our province and I will continue to advocate and ensure the tolls on both the bridge and ferry are eliminated as soon as possible.”