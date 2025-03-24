Stress testing the UK banking system: Key elements of the 2025 Bank Capital stress test

Box A: Incorporating IFRS 9 in the stress test

The changes set out in this box, made alongside the ending of IFRS 9 transitional arrangements, are designed to be consistent with an unchanged FPC and PRC risk tolerance for the resilience of the UK banking system.

This is the first stress test since the end of transitional arrangements for the IFRS 9 accounting standard, introduced in 2018.footnote [6] The FPC has judged that the change in accounting standards should not lead to an unwarranted increase in capital requirements for the banking system.

In this context, the Bank has reviewed the calibration of its stress test and is implementing a number of changes relative to previous concurrent stress tests. The Bank is making these changes due to the increased resilience for a given level of capital provided by the earlier recognition of losses under IFRS 9. In aggregate, the changes are designed to be consistent with an unchanged FPC and PRC risk tolerance for the resilience of the UK banking system.

Furthermore, the removal of complex transitional arrangements and adjustments make the test simpler and aligned with the accounting standard that would apply in an actual stress. The changes make the stress test more consistent with historical advanced economy stresses in terms of the size and timing of the shocks, and more reflective of how the CCyB would evolve in a real stress.

Background

IFRS 9 was introduced in 2018 in part to increase transparency in measures of banks’ capital positions through the earlier recognition of credit losses in banks’ provisioning, addressing a key lesson learned from the global financial crisis (GFC).

On 1 January 2018, major UK banks implemented the IFRS 9 accounting standard. Under IFRS 9, banks set aside provisions for expected credit losses on all loans – not just loans that are past due or are already in default. Banks are therefore expected to set aside provisions to cover credit losses earlier than under the previous accounting standard, International Accounting Standard 39 (IAS 39). Under IAS 39, credit losses were recognised only once there was objective evidence a loss event had occurred (known as an ‘incurred loss’ basis).

The earlier recognition of losses under IFRS 9 enhances transparency and market confidence in measures of banks’ capital positions, including in a downturn, thereby supporting financial stability and the safety and soundness of individual banks. IFRS 9 reduces the risk of banks being under provisioned for losses that occur later in a stress.

All else equal, the earlier recognition of losses in a stress under IFRS 9 leads to sharper capital drawdowns in the early part of the stress test than under the previous accounting standard.

The change in accounting standard does not change the actual cumulative losses banks incur during any given stress episode. The losses will, however, be provided for earlier in the stress. All else equal, bank capital, as measured under IFRS 9, is likely to fall more sharply in the early part of a stress as capital is drawn down earlier to raise provisions. By default, this would mean that banks need to have larger capital buffers to withstand the same stress test scenario.

In 2018, the FPC judged that the necessary level of loss-absorbing capacity was invariant to accounting standards and that it would therefore seek an enduring treatment for IFRS 9 in the stress test that avoided an unwarranted increase in capital requirements.

The appropriate level of Tier 1 capital in the UK banking system is calibrated so that banks can absorb losses during a severe stress and continue to provide essential services to the real economy. The FPC has judged the appropriate level of capital to be invariant to accounting standards.

As such, the Bank has sought a way of incorporating IFRS 9 into the stress test which avoids an unwarranted increase in capital requirements. It has sought to follow three guiding principles as it incorporates IFRS 9 into the Bank Capital Stress Test:

The stress test should embody a risk tolerance consistent with previous concurrent stress tests. This includes both avoiding an unwarranted increase in capital requirements and continuing to hold systemic banks to a higher standard than non-systemic banks.

The test should reflect how banks’ capital positions would unfold in a real stress and be implemented in a practical way.

The incorporation of IFRS 9 into the stress test should be transparent and compliant with international standards.

In previous tests, the effect of earlier provisioning under IFRS 9 in the stress scenario had been managed by internationally agreed transitional arrangements and adjustments to the hurdle rate framework. The transitional arrangements have now come to an end and the hurdle rate adjustment was intended to be temporary until an enduring treatment could be identified.

Internationally agreed arrangements were put in place to offer banks transitional relief as they adapted to the new accounting standard. These arrangements allowed banks to ‘add back’ to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital a specified percentage of ‘new’ provisions made due to the adoption of IFRS 9. These transitional arrangements expired on 31 December 2024. Additionally, since 2018 the Bank has adjusted hurdle rates – the level of capital that banks are expected to maintain in the stress scenario – to take into account the impact of the IFRS 9 accounting standard. Together, these measures were intended to manage the capital impacts of using IFRS 9 in past stress tests.

Hurdle rate adjustments were intended to be temporary and were complex to implement. They were subject to a constraint that no bank should have a hurdle rate that is below its minimum risk-weighted capital requirements (Pillar 1 plus Pillar 2A), and comparably for leverage ratio requirements. This meant that the hurdle rate adjustment could be no larger than a bank’s systemic risk buffer. As a result, if the Bank continued to use hurdle rate adjustments, some banks could still see increased PRA buffers as the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements end.

Reflecting the end of IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and the limitations of the hurdle rate adjustment, the Bank will not use hurdle rate adjustments for the 2025 Bank Capital Stress Test.

The Bank does not consider it appropriate to deliver the enduring treatment for IFRS 9 through changes to the capital framework, given the complexity of such a solution and the importance of complying with international capital standards.

The Bank has considered options for an enduring treatment for IFRS 9 which involve making changes to the capital framework to recognise the resilience provided by earlier recognition of losses under IFRS 9. This includes the proposals to adjust minimum capital requirements discussed in the December 2019 Financial Stability Report,footnote [7] as well as the potential for a permanent corresponding change in CET1 capital to offset the impact of IFRS 9. However, to varying degrees these different options would be complex to implement, inconsistent with the intended purposes of IFRS 9, or inconsistent with Basel capital standards.

Incorporating IFRS 9 into the stress test

The Bank intends to make changes to the stress-testing framework that are simpler to deliver and ensure that the resilience that comes with earlier provisioning is recognised, consistent with the intention of IFRS 9.

For the first Bank Capital Stress Test, the Bank has updated its approach for stress-test calibration which has resulted in a number of changes relative to previous concurrent stress tests, which are appropriate to make alongside the earlier provisioning under the IFRS 9 accounting standard:

The Bank has reviewed the timing and transmission of shocks in the stress scenario, delaying the timing of the peaks and troughs of key macroeconomic variables such as unemployment, real GDP and property prices. This will lead to some credit losses being recognised later in the exercise. See Box B for more details.

The approach to setting the size of shocks in the scenario has been updated to incorporate additional data to ensure consistency with historical experience and to simplify the methodology. This updated methodology has resulted in the start-to-tough changes in some variables being somewhat smaller over the scenario horizon than they otherwise would have been, although the impact on the aggregate capital drawdown is likely to be small. See Box B for more details.

Having reviewed past judgements and recent evidence on consumer credit quality, all else equal, the Bank expects to allow for lower consumer credit losses in the 2025 Bank Capital Stress Test than in past exercises. Previously, it was judged that an improvement in consumer credit performance seen in the data was driven largely by improvements in the macroeconomic environment rather than underlying improvements in credit quality. footnote [8]

In addition to changes to the stress-test calibration, the Bank will consider the impact of IFRS 9 in using the results of the Bank Capital Stress Test when forming a view on resilience and to inform the setting of PRA buffers.

Stress testing provides an insight into the ability of the banking system to withstand an adverse scenario. As such, the results of the Bank Capital Stress Test will be an input to the PRA’s assessment of individual banks’ capital adequacy, including through the PRA buffer-setting process.footnote [9] The stress test is one of a range of inputs and there is not a mechanical link between this and the PRC’s view on the level of capital at a specific bank.

In setting the PRA buffer, one input is the excess amount of capital that would be needed over and above the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCoB) and relevant countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) to withstand a severe but plausible stress. The PRA buffer also takes into account an assessment of risk management and governance alongside supervisory judgement. In turn that supervisory judgement includes an assessment of any other relevant information.

To reflect the impact of IFRS 9 when setting the PRA buffer, the Bank will create space for a greater capital drawdown in the stress scenario by assuming a UK CCyB rate that reflects the FPC’s expectation that it would set the CCyB rate at 2% in a standard risk environment.footnote [10] This brings the stress test in line with a real stress, in which banks would be able to make use of the higher starting CCyB.

The impact of these changes will be considered when applying supervisory judgement around the calibration of PRA buffers. The Bank will use this year’s test to assess the impact of the changes set out in this box and to inform the appropriate benchmark against which to assess banks in future stress tests.

In addition to the changes set out above, when applying supervisory judgement in this test the PRA will consider, among other factors, the guiding principles for incorporating IFRS 9 in stress testing. In particular, in considering the resilience of individual banks to the stress scenario and setting PRA buffers, the PRA will consider the level and nature of provisions under IFRS 9, and evidence on the impact of the changes outlined in this box on individual banks’ stress test results.

In line with international standards, systemic banks should be expected to withstand a stress that is more severe than non-systemic banks. This is reflected in systemic buffers, which provide additional resilience to systemic banks commensurate with the additional costs their failure would impose on the wider economy.

Under the approach set out in this box, it is possible that a bank’s capital position in the stress test could fall below the sum of its minimum requirements and its systemic buffer without the PRA judging that it requires additional resilience. Therefore, in the publication of the results of the 2025 Bank Capital Stress Test, bank-specific low points in the scenario will be published alongside minimum requirements.

The Bank will use this year’s test to assess the impact of the changes set out in this box and to inform the appropriate benchmark against which to assess banks in future stress tests.

These changes to the test support the FPC’s and PRA’s primary and secondary statutory objectives.

These changes to the test ensure that the Bank Capital Stress Test will allow an assessment of the resilience of the UK banking system to a severe but plausible scenario, consistent with the FPC’s primary financial stability objective and the PRA’s primary objective for safety and soundness.footnote [11]

Using the stress test to ensure banks can absorb severe but plausible shocks and continue to lend to the UK economy, while taking action to avoid an unwarranted increase in capital requirements, supports the FPC’s secondary objective and the PRA’s secondary growth and competitiveness objective.