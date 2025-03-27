BlueZoo Is Granted 7th USPTO Patent for Audience Measurement

BlueZoo USPTO patent office

Patent Reflects Continuing Innovation in Passive Wi-Fi Measurement Techniques

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueZoo Inc. , maker of BlueZoo and Party Squasher branded audience and occupancy measurement products has been granted its seventh patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office. Patent application 17/496,729, Mobile Device Detection and Tracking , has been approved and assigned patent number 11,727,443.BlueZoo’s award of yet another patent is consistent with its leadership in technologies for impressions and occupancy measurement using passive Wi-Fi technology . BlueZoo has been a leader in this space submitting its first patent applications in 2016. Like BlueZoo’s earlier patents, this seventh documents further innovations in measuring the presence and movement of people using passive Wi-Fi technology.“With the revelations of misuse of the MAC addresses of smartphones for surveillance and the advent of GDPR promulgated by the European Union, it has become imperative for businesses to seek out measurement solutions that respect the privacy of consumers,” said Jan-Willem Korver, BlueZoo CTO. “Solutions based on smartphone location tracking via mobile apps are privacy-intrusive, as are camera-based solutions. BlueZoo’s engineering team is committed to delivering technology to measure the presence and movement of people in a privacy-protected manner.”BlueZoo delivers solutions for several markets, including out-of-home advertising where BlueZoo measures impression counts that media owners use to set the prices for advertising. Retailers use BlueZoo to measure impressions delivered by in-store signage, most often promoting products sold in their stores. Insurers use BlueZoo to measure and mitigate risk of slip, trip, and fall claims. Operating on a global scale, BlueZoo remains committed to delivering privacy-centric solutions, gathering no personally identifiable data, but still reporting granular real-time insights about impressions, viewers, and human occupancy.About BlueZoo Inc.BlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic analytics services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed many thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world and its products are protected by 7 patents. Customers include JCDecaux, Sodexo, and Executive Channel Network. All BlueZoo products are GDPR compliant and regularly audited by ePrivacy of Hamburg, Germany. BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund. For more information, visit BlueZoo.io .

