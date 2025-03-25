Arts Open San Pedro 2025: Citywide Celebration of Creativity

Arts Open San Pedro Logo One of the many artist studios at Arts Open San Pedro Arts Open San Pedro First Thursday

SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Pedro Arts and Cultural District is set to come alive on Saturday April 26 and Sunday April 27, 2025, with the much-anticipated Arts Open San Pedro 2025. Visitors will be able to see more than 100 artists over the course of two days. From live performances to exciting studio tours, this immersive weekend event invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and the public to explore the rich tapestry of creativity that defines San Pedro’s art scene.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to plan their visit by exploring the event map and schedule, available on the official Arts Open San Pedro website: https://artsopen.artsunitedsp.org/

Attendees at the art-filled weekend will have exclusive access to:​

Open Studios and Galleries: Discover creative spaces and meet some of LA’s most talked about artists that make up San Pedro's vibrant art scene.​

Live Performances: Enjoy live music, dance, and theatrical performances that showcase the dynamic cultural fabric of the community.​

Interactive Art Installations: Engage with art through interactive exhibits and hands on classes that invite participation and spark creativity.​

To enhance the experience, complimentary trolleys will operate across three distinct routes—Harbor, Coastal, and Angel—ensuring convenient access to various event locations throughout the city. These trolleys will run from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on both days to provide attendees with ample time to immerse themselves in the festivities. Some studios are walkable, while others are reachable by a short car drive within less than a mile from the trolley stops.

"Our goal is to inspire discovery of San Pedro’s Arts and Cultural District and all it contributes to the greater Los Angeles arts community," said Michael Stearns, Arts United Partner. "We aim to highlight and uplift our incredible local artists, performers, and musicians, showcasing the unique creative spirit that thrives throughout this vibrant city."​

Artists will have their works available for purchase, offering attendees the opportunity to own a piece of San Pedro's artistic expression.​

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday, April 26, 2025, and Sunday, April 27, 2025​

Studio/Gallery Hours: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM​

Stage Performances: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM​

Trolley Operations: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM​

Join us for a weekend of art, culture, and community as we celebrate the creativity that makes San Pedro an inspirational destination.​

Arts Open San Pedro, where creativity and people unite.

About Arts United San Pedro

The purpose of the Arts United: San Pedro Arts and Cultural District Coalition is to create a framework to combine efforts to promote San Pedro’s authentic cultures and artists, including, but not limited to, visual, performing, digital artists, culture bearers, galleries, and entertainment venues with a unified approach to advocacy, marketing, and programming. To learn more, visit: https://www.artsunitedsp.org/.

Stretching from the tip of Point Fermin to the majestic Vincent Thomas Bridge, the San Pedro Arts & Cultural District encompasses more than 100 blocks of distinctive arts and cultural experiences. The San Pedro Arts & Cultural District is one of California’s 14 state-designated California Cultural Districts, which highlights the thriving cultural diversity and unique artistic identities within local communities across California.

For more about the history of San Pedro, visit discoversanpedro.org.

