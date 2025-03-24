TBI Announces K9 Agent Faith’s Retirement

TENNESSEE– The TBI’s first ever Accelerant Detection Canine (ADC), Faith, is retiring after nearly eight years of service. Faith was born at the University of Auburn and received obedience and house-breaking training at a prison for women in Florida. Faith was then purchased by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives for the purpose of becoming a working dog focusing on the detection of petroleum-based accelerants commonly used to initiate fires. To date, ADC Faith has been deployed to over 300 fire scenes, public awareness events, and training seminars throughout the state to assist fire investigators and public safety officials in determining the origin and cause of fires. Faith is often referred to by fellow handlers as the “QUEEN” because she is the senior dog and is not afraid to let the other dogs know it. “I am extremely proud of the accomplishments that Accelerant Detection Canine Faith has allowed me the opportunity to be a part of since December 2017,” says Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mark Delaney, Faith’s partner. “Canine Faith has worked all types of fire investigations and has been a part of successful prosecutions for arsons and homicides in state and federal court. Her dedication, desire and ability to do her job daily without hesitation is an example that all human beings should strive to follow.” Because ADC’s are required to retire between the ages of eight and ten, Faith will be retiring from service on her ninth birthday March 25th, 2025. Up until now, she has only been fed as a reward for her work. Going forward she will be allowed to eat out of a normal dog bowl. She will reside, full time, with her Special Agent partner Mark, his wife, and her dog brother Scruff in East Tennessee where she will live out her life as a beloved pet. Faith’s legacy will live on well past her active-duty time and we are confident the example she set has paved the way for the program to see continued success for years to come. Faith is one of four K9 agents that work with Special Agent partners. We have more information about our other working dogs on our website: https://www.tn.gov/tbi/divisions/criminal-investigation-division/tbis-k9-agents.html

