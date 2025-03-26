3R Biotech and Northern Leaf Partner to Deliver Onsite Tissue Culture, Pathogen Testing, and HLVd Mitigation in Europe

3R Biotech and Northern Leaf collaborate to establish Tissue Culture and HLVd Testing Lab to service Europe's growing pharmaceutical cannabis market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3R Biotech Ltd . ("3R"), a global leader in plant tissue culture technology, is excited to announce a new partnership with Northern Leaf , a leading pharmaceutical cannabis producer based in Jersey, which is one of the Channel Islands and is a self-governing British Crown Dependency. Through this collaboration, 3R will establish an onsite Tissue Culture and HLVd Testing lab within Northern Leaf’s facility. This setup will provide direct access to high-quality, clean, and disease-free cannabis starter plants, along with 3R’s proprietary remediation techniques.The onsite lab will leverage 3R’s advanced HLVd Testing platform, Tissue Culture processes for HLVd remediation, genetic storage and preservation, and large-scale micropropagation to serve the European market. This will enhance Northern Leaf’s ability to protect and maintain elite genetics while further establishing the company as a centre of excellence for cannabis production and genetic storage in Europe.Steven Tan, CEO of Northern Leaf, commented: “Partnering with 3R brings world-class technology into our facility, enhancing control over plant health and genetic integrity. Their expertise in pathogen testing and HLVd mitigation is critical to protecting our crops and strengthening our position as a European leader in pharmaceutical cannabis.”Robert Allen, CEO of 3R, added: “This collaboration demonstrates how our technology, expertise, and onsite solutions empower licensed producers to maintain clean, high-quality plant material and operate more efficiently. We’re excited to partner with Northern Leaf as they build a model of excellence for the European cannabis industry.”Scott Meadows, Head of Biosecurity and Cannabis Technical Lead for the Government of Jersey said: “This technical partnership represents the type of high-level collaboration the Government of Jersey envisaged. Using our self-governing latitude, we have provided a cannabis environment where we hope significant technical players will find Jersey an interesting and attractive place to operate. Jerseys reputation for delivery of world class, highly regulated financial services is being coupled with a deep history of agriculture and horticulture to provide the safest, highest quality and trackable cannabis in the EU market.”This partnership supports 3R’s ongoing European expansion, providing licensed producers with best-in-class propagation, HLVd remediation, and pathogen testing technologies.ABOUT 3R BIOTECH3R Biotech Ltd. is a leading provider of tissue culture technology, plant remediation, and pathogen testing solutions for the global cannabis and agriculture industries. Through proprietary processes, advanced lab management software, and expert consultation, 3R helps cultivators propagate disease-free, high-value plants with consistent quality while safeguarding their elite genetics.ABOUT NORTHERN LEAFNorthern Leaf is an EU-GMP licensed producer in Jersey, which is one of the Channel Islands and is a self-governing British Crown Dependency, the second company in the United Kingdom to be issued a medical cannabis production licence with an annual production of 10 tonnes. Already supplying into European markets, Northern Leaf combines innovation and quality at scale to position itself as a centre of excellence for cannabis production in Europe.CONTACT INFORMATION

