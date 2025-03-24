Attorney General Bird Warns Iowans About Scammers Impersonating the Iowa Attorney General’s Office

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued a warning about scammers posing as the Attorney General’s office to trick Iowans out of money.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office received reports that scammers are impersonating Attorney General Bird and her office on social media to con victims of cryptocurrency ATM scams. Scammers are attempting to convince these Iowans to send personal or financial information for an alleged “refund” of the money lost through a cryptocurrency ATM. The scammers are reaching people through social media platforms such as Facebook and Telegram. The scam accounts even use photos of Attorney General Bird and a seal claiming to be for the Division of Criminal Investigation.

“These con artists are so evil that they are even pretending to be me,” said Attorney General Bird. “If someone claiming to be from my office offers you a refund for crypto ATM scams, it’s fake. Call my office for help at 1-888-777-4590, and do not send money, personal information, or financial information.”

This scam follows Attorney General Bird’s announcement last month of two lawsuits against major crypto ATM companies for costing Iowans more than $20 million in scam transactions.

Although Attorney General Bird is fighting to get Iowans their money back, the lawsuits are still ongoing.

How to Protect Yourself:

Know Where to Look: If someone claiming to be with the Iowa Attorney General’s office reaches out through social media and offers a refund for crypto ATM scams, it is a con artist. Any official refund opportunity would be announced on our website.

Verify the Source: If suspicious of someone claiming to be from a government agency, hang up or ignore the message. Use a verified phone number to directly call the agency.

Be Skeptical of Threats: Government agencies and law enforcement will not make threats of immediate arrest or ask for payment over the phone.

Never Click on Suspicious Links: These scams often provide links leading to fake websites designed to steal your personal information. Instead, visit the agency's official .gov website to check for any real refund programs.

Government Agencies Do Not Charge Fees for Refunds: If you're asked to pay a fee, send money, or provide banking details to receive a refund, it's a scam.

Protect Your Pocketbook: Never provide personal or financial information over the phone, text, email, or on social media.

Any Iowans suspicious of a scam should contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

