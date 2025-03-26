More Industrial Facilities Choose Tekleen Self-Cleaning Water Filters to Cut Downtime and Waste

Tekleen Tekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning Water Filters Case studies from airports, breweries, and manufacturing plants reveal major savings in water, labor, and maintenance

SANTA FE SPRINGS,, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As operational costs and environmental pressures continue to rise, Tekleen® automatic self-cleaning water filters are gaining rapid adoption across the industrial sector. From cooling towers to irrigation systems, companies are replacing traditional filtration methods with Tekleen’s automated solution to reduce downtime, cut water waste, and drive long-term cost savings.Industrial operations depend on reliable water filtration to protect equipment, maintain system performance, and meet regulatory standards. Unlike traditional sand or cartridge filters that require constant maintenance and shutdowns, Tekleen filters use an automatic backwash cycle that completes in seconds—without interrupting water flow or production.Five Reasons Industrial Leaders Are Making the Switch:1. Continuous Operation and Reduced DowntimeTekleen filters automatically clean themselves when a pressure differential is detected, completing a backwash cycle in seconds. This eliminates the need for manual cleaning or system shutdowns.Case Study: John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA, implemented Tekleen filters in its cooling system and reduced downtime significantly while minimizing labor costs.Insight: The U.S. Department of Energy reports that unplanned downtime from inefficient filtration can increase operational costs by up to 15% annually.“By integrating Tekleen self-cleaning filters, we’ve achieved a new level of efficiency—ensuring consistent system performance without the maintenance headaches of traditional filtration.” – Facility Manager, John Wayne Airport2. Enhanced Filtration PrecisionTraditional filters capture particles in the 30–100 micron range. Tekleen filters offer precision down to 2 microns, protecting critical equipment from scale and particulate buildup.Market Data: The global self-cleaning filters market is projected to reach $11.54 billion by 2031, driven by the need for high-efficiency filtration across industries.“Precision filtration is no longer optional—industries that invest in automated solutions like Tekleen see long-term operational benefits and reduced maintenance costs.” – Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer, Tekleen3. Lower Maintenance and Labor CostsManual filter replacement and cleaning increase labor demands and operational expenses. Tekleen filters automate the process and reduce dependence on maintenance crews.Case Study: Sierra Brewing Company in Chico, CA, deployed Tekleen filters in three irrigation systems, cutting labor hours and improving water efficiency.“Switching to Tekleen self-cleaning filters was a game-changer for us. We’ve drastically cut down on labor hours and maintenance costs while improving our overall system performance.” – Operations Manager, Sierra Brewing Company4. Water and Energy Conservation Tekleen filters use up to 90% less water than traditional backwash systems, making them a valuable tool for meeting sustainability targets.“With Tekleen, we’ve significantly reduced our water waste while maintaining top-tier filtration quality. It’s a win-win for efficiency and sustainability.” – Environmental Compliance Officer, Municipal Water Facility5. Environmental Sustainability Tekleen supports long-term environmental goals by minimizing water waste, reducing energy use, and eliminating disposable media.Insight: A report from Global Growth Insights shows that facilities using efficient filtration systems have cut their operational water footprint by up to 30%.“Tekleen filters have been instrumental in helping us meet our sustainability targets. Their efficiency and reliability make them the clear choice for forward-thinking industries.” – Sustainability Director, Large-Scale Manufacturing PlantFrequently Asked QuestionsHow do Tekleen self-cleaning filters work?A pressure differential triggers an automatic backwash cycle that removes debris without stopping filtration.What industries benefit?HVAC, manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, and municipal systems all benefit from automation and water efficiency.How much water is saved?Tekleen filters use up to 90% less water than conventional sand filters, significantly reducing utility costs.About TekleenTekleenAutomatic Filters, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of automatic self-cleaning water filters serving industrial, irrigation, municipal, and commercial applications. Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Tekleen has delivered innovative water filtration solutions for over 35 years to clients across the globe.

