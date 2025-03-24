CBP Field Ops intercepts 116 pounds of cocaine in Detroit

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted 116 pounds (52.96 kilograms) of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry, March 21.

A marked CBP vehicle stationed in the outbound area of the Ambassador Bridge, with a semi-truck visible in the background. (CBP File Photo)

An outbound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers revealed three garbage bags of suspected narcotics concealed behind stacks of lumber. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

A total of 50 bricks of cocaine were seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“This is a testament to the quality of work performed by those who work tirelessly to combat transnational crime and stem the flow of dangerous drugs through our communities,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Border security is a team effort, and I applaud the outstanding work by our officers and our regional law enforcement partners.”

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

More than 1,300 pounds of cocaine has been seized by CBP Field Operations at Michigan ports of entry during Fiscal Year 2025 (*as of March 5). Learn more about CBP’s drug interdiction efforts.

