LarmorBio Announces Addition of Multiple New Board Members and Senior Executive Hires

Company Prepares to Scale Business with Proprietary Microscale Magnetic Resonance Technology

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LarmorBio, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) start-up pioneering the use of microscale magnetic resonance (MR) for life sciences research and clinical diagnostics, is announcing the recent expansion of its board of directors and senior executive team with seasoned life science executives. The company makes these changes as it anticipates scaling the business commercially in the second half of 2025.“LarmorBio has completed the development of its groundbreaking microscale MR system and is seeing strong interest from research and strategic partners,” said Rodolfo Rohr, founding CEO of LarmorBio. “We have been fortunate to attract top tier talent in key positions and experienced board members to guide the company to the next stages of growth and value creation.”The company has recently added the following individuals to its Board of Directors:Emory Anderson: Mr. Anderson is a highly experienced executive in the medical device and diagnostics markets with over 40 years of experience in various executive and advisory roles. He currently serves on the board of directors of Bluedrop Medical and Physiowave, and is on the advisory board at Bloomlife and Gate Scientific. Previously Mr. Anderson was the CEO and a board member of Intuity Medical, a manufacturer of a glucose monitoring technology. Mr. Anderson was also the CEO and a board member of Adeza Biomedical, a prenatal diagnostic company, until its successful IPO and sale to Cytyc Corporation. He has a MBA from Santa Clara University and completed his undergraduate degree at the University of California, Davis.Dean Zikria: Mr. Zikria brings to LarmorBio over 30 years of senior executive and entrepreneurial experience in the medical device and life science markets. He is currently the founder of CEO of Mind Machine, a medical technology advisory and marketing firm. Additionally, he serves on the boards of Tivic Health and was the board chair at Brev.dev which was acquired by NVIDIA. Mr. Zikria previously served as the chief commercial officer of Intuity Medical, was the CEO of Spirosure, and served in senior executive positions at Johnson & Johnson including as the head of global marketing for Animas Corporation. He has a MBA and completed his undergraduate degree in biology at Rutgers University.Additionally, the company has added the following senior executives to its team:Scott Gleason: Mr. Gleason joins LarmorBio as the CFO bringing over 25 years of experience in the medical device and diagnostic industries. Previously, he served as the CFO of NX Prenatal and as the interim CFO and SVP of Investor Relations (IR) and Communications at OraSure Technologies. Prior to OraSure, Mr. Gleason was the SVP of Corporate Strategy and IR at Myriad Genetics. He also was a senior financial analyst at Stephen Inc. covering diagnostics and life science tools companies. Mr. Gleason has a degree in economics from the United States Air Force Academy.Michael McPhaul, M.D.: Dr. McPhaul brings to LarmorBio over 35 years of experience in life science research and product development and will serve as the company’s chief medical officer. Prior to joining LarmorBio. Dr. McPhaul served as a Medical Director for Quest Diagnostics supervising the development of new innovative laboratory tests. Prior to Quest Diagnostics, he worked as a researcher and professor at University of Texas Southwestern. He is an experienced endocrinologist, received his M.D. from UT Southwestern, and his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Texas at Austin.“The team we have assembled brings significant experience in product commercialization, finance, and clinical research and product development,” said Rodolfo Rohr, founding CEO of LarmorBio. “I am excited to work with them as we develop the microscale MR technology and expand its commercial presence in life science research and clinical diagnostics.”About LarmorBio:LarmorBio is a pioneering life science research and clinical diagnostic company that has developed a microscale magnetic resonance technology for measuring critical biological data in blood and cell samples. The primary application of the technology is the ability to measure oxidative stress levels in blood which plays a critical role in early metabolic dysregulation and chronic disease progression. Prior to LarmorBio’s platform, no technology could directly measure oxidative stress in under five minutes at low cost by an untrained user at the point of care. The company currently has deployed the system globally in partnership with major research hospitals and leading healthcare companies and has 14 peer-reviewed publications supporting the system’s clinical utility.

