Manufacturing Sector Embraces Tekleen Self-Cleaning Water Filters for Higher Efficiency and Lower Costs

Automation, labor challenges, and rising operational costs push manufacturers toward Tekleen's maintenance-free water filtration solutions

Tekleen's automatic self-cleaning filters are engineered to deliver consistent performance while dramatically lowering labor costs." — Dan Flanick

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As labor shortages and cost pressures continue to impact industrial operations, manufacturers are rapidly turning to Tekleenautomatic self-cleaning water filters to improve efficiency and reduce downtime. These advanced filtration systems offer maintenance-free operation, water savings, and precise filtration that meets the growing demand for automation across the manufacturing sector.Traditional water filtration systems—such as sand, bag, and cartridge filters—require frequent manual maintenance, leading to increased labor costs, system shutdowns, and inconsistent performance. Tekleen filters eliminate these inefficiencies with fully automated backwashing that completes in under 10 seconds, all without interrupting water flow or production.“Industries are increasingly prioritizing efficiency, automation, and sustainability in their water management strategies,” said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer at Tekleen. “Tekleen’s automatic self-cleaning filters are engineered to deliver consistent performance while dramatically lowering labor costs and reducing water waste. The shift away from manual filtration is already happening, and companies that embrace smart filtration now are setting themselves up for long-term success.”Why Manufacturers Are Making the SwitchManufacturing facilities rely on clean water to protect boilers, pumps, heat exchangers, and precision machinery from scaling and particulate buildup. With Tekleen’s stainless steel filter screens, facilities can achieve filtration down to 2 microns with up to 99.6% efficiency, dramatically improving equipment reliability and lifespan.Key advantages of Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters include:• Uninterrupted Operation – Filters clean themselves without halting production, reducing downtime and increasing uptime.• Reduced Labor Costs – Eliminates the need for manual filter changes, freeing up maintenance teams and lowering labor expenses.• Sustainability Gains – Uses minimal water during backwash and eliminates disposable filter media.• Durability in Harsh Environments – Built from stainless steel to withstand high pressures and temperatures in demanding industrial applications.From Food Processing to Power PlantsWhile Tekleen filters are increasingly popular in manufacturing, they’re also being adopted across:• Food & Beverage – To meet hygiene regulations with consistent water quality. Agriculture & Irrigation – To keep drip systems and emitters clean and operational. HVAC & Cooling Towers – To prevent scale buildup and reduce chemical treatment needs.• Municipal & Wastewater Treatment – To enhance system efficiency and reduce ongoing maintenance.With rising labor costs and operational pressures, the move toward automation in water treatment is more than a trend—it’s becoming a necessity. Tekleen’s technology empowers manufacturers to future-proof their operations while delivering measurable ROI.About TekleenTekleenAutomatic Filters, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of automatic self-cleaning water filters for industrial, municipal, irrigation, and commercial applications. Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Tekleen has been delivering innovative water filtration solutions for over 35 years, helping clients worldwide reduce downtime, lower costs, and protect critical infrastructure.

