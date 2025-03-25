PhenoBiome Welcomes New Leadership and Validates Breakthrough Microbiome Modulation

Brian Russon Named CEO, Kait Mikes Appointed COO as Company Advances Clinical Validation of Predictive Platform

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PhenoBiome , Inc., a pioneering leader in personalized microbiome solutions, today announced the appointment of Brian Russon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Kait Mikes as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Didier Perez, who previously served as CEO, will continue with the leadership team focused on strategic business development. This leadership transition will position PhenoBiome for accelerated growth and market expansion. Concurrently, PhenoBiome’s breakthrough clinical trial confirms the effectiveness of its advanced in silico phenotype platform in delivering real-world improvements in gut health.Leadership to Drive Growth and Innovation:Russon, a proven innovator in the healthcare sector, brings extensive experience in scaling companies and achieving successful exits. He co-founded PatientGenie, where he will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. His previous venture, TruClinic, a virtual health company, was acquired by InTouch Health in 2018, followed by Teladoc in 2020. Russon’s leadership background includes roles at InTouch Health, PatientPing, Orion Health, Microsoft, and UnitedHealth Group.Mikes, a seasoned executive with over a decade of experience in healthcare, is known for her operational excellence and strategic vision. She founded Peak Performance Consulting, co-founded Mycoregenix, and has held leadership positions at JP Morgan and Enovate Medical. Her expertise in driving revenue growth and operational scalability makes her an asset to PhenoBiome’s next phase of growth.“PhenoBiome is at the forefront of personalized microbiome solutions, and I’m excited to lead the company into its next phase of growth,” said Brian Russon, CEO. “Our focus will be on accelerating revenue growth through clinical validation and strategic partnerships while continuing to invest in R&D to explore new applications.”Breakthrough Clinical Trial Validates Predictive Microbiome Modulation:PhenoBiome’s clinical trial evaluated the impact of personalized prebiotic and micronutrient formulations on gut microbial composition and metabolic function over 60 days with 30 participants. The results validated the platform’s ability to predict microbial responses and deliver customized formulations, paving the way for broader applications across metabolic disorders, immune function, gut-brain health, and women’s health."I am thrilled to join PhenoBiome as COO and work alongside Brian to drive operational excellence and execute our strategic vision," added Kait Mikes. "We see tremendous opportunity in leveraging our technology to address a wide range of health conditions and make a significant impact on people's lives.”Positioned for Market Expansion:With its new leadership team and validated technology, PhenoBiome is focused on scaling a revolution on how we approach health through the microbiome lens. By accurately predicting microbial responses and delivering customized formulations, the technology is poised to address a wide range of health challenges, including metabolic disorders, immune function, gut-brain, and women’s health. Our science-backed platform offers significant opportunities for further clinical expansion, commercialization, and strategic partnerships in a rapidly growing market.For more information on PhenoBiome’s clinical trials and leadership updates, visit: https://www.phenobiome.com/news.html ###About PhenoBiome, Inc.PhenoBiome, Inc. is a company focused on creating individualized microbiome solutions to address various health conditions. The company's technology, developed since 2008 by researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Institute, enables the measurement and rebalancing of specific health conditions through individualized microbiome solutions. PhenoBiome is at the forefront of precision microbiome modulation, harnessing advanced computational modeling and personalized nutritional formulations to transform health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.