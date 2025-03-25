The Center for Internet Security to be Featured on Bloomberg Television’s ‘The American Dream’

The show’s airing coincides with CIS’s 25th anniversary

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) celebrates its 25th anniversary milestone in 2025, three of its leaders are slated to tell the company’s story on Bloomberg Television’s EMMY nominated national TV show “The American Dream” March 29 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

“The American Dream,” narrated by actor Eric Roberts, chronicles the origin and growth story of unique companies that have made a significant impact in their industries, and the list of past featured companies includes Jersey Mike’s Subs, KFC, Royal Caribbean, and Sandals Resorts.

“In 2000, we started to see some of the first big hacks on the early versions of Yahoo and eBay — big commercial providers,” recalled Tony Sager, senior vice president and chief evangelist at CIS. “People started to become aware of this, ‘I can’t get my email. I can’t conduct business.’”

Sager is among the CIS leaders to be featured in the episode, where he helps tell the inspiring story of how CIS, which now serves customers across the globe with cybersecurity best practices and services, began. As the country faced the dawn of modern cyber threats at the turn of the century, a group of friends and colleagues discussed a big idea of creating a new organization to help.

“The conclusion was we need something,” said Sager. “We aren’t the government; we aren’t a giant financial company, but we could band together some of the brightest minds in the industry under a volunteer model, a nonprofit model, an independent model that cooperates with the industry but is independent of it, to figure out what are the best things to do and make it available at a very large scale and at zero cost.”

The episode details the growth of CIS to meet the unique cybersecurity needs of the public sector. In 2010, CIS became home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) and today serves more than 18,000 state, local, tribal, and territorial organizations as well as K-12 schools, many of whom lack the resources to adequately protect against cybercriminals. CIS Vice President of MS-ISAC Strategy and Plans Karen Sorady told The American Dream, “We will do our best to spread the word and try to make sure those who are out here fighting this fight know there is someone who has their back, that we are here and available to them.”

Also featured in the episode is CIS Vice President of Security Operations and Intelligence Randy Rose.

The American Dream episode will air March 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television. Check local cable TV listings for exact channel information. For additional information or media inquiries, please contact media@cisecurity.org.



About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks®, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

