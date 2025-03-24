Johannesburg shows how people and planet gain from greener cities

The sun has set in Johannesburg, South Africa and Nntuthuzelo Ndwandwa, 39, is returning home from her job as a customer care consultant. When once she would have glanced nervously into the shadows, now she walks through a complex illuminated by solar-powered lights and enters her home, where a solar-powered heater doles out warm water for washing up.

“We are safe during load shedding because the external lights are on solar,” says Ndwandwa. “I'm also guaranteed hot water in the morning. It has made my life so much easier.”

This may sound like a humdrum, everyday moment, but for Ndwandwa and the other hundreds of residents of the Tshedzani Phase 3 social housing project, these basics are a revelation. They were provided through a project funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) that installed solar-powered equipment in public housing units across South Africa’s biggest city. The effort, implemented by the City of Johannesburg, was designed to improve the quality of life of urban dwellers and fight climate change.

Residents of the social housing project say they now feel more secure, are saving money and have more job opportunities.

“Before the project, we had load shedding, and outside, it was dark […] we would not go outside as we were scared,” says resident Catherine Gugulethe Mbuyisa, 55. “Cars would be hijacked, washing would be stolen. But since the installation of solar power, we haven't experienced any of those problems and I’ve saved a lot in terms of electricity.”

Cities at the centre of climate action

Johannesburg is one of a growing number of global cities racing to lower their greenhouse gas emissions through better urban planning, which experts say can be a quick and easy way to reach climate targets. But such work also has a host of other benefits – from providing access to energy to protecting residents from the health hazards of open dumping.