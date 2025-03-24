Investments will boost child care for families

CANADA, March 24 - Here are the 22 additional child care centres joining the $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in B.C.: Pumpkin Patch Nursery School, Black Creek

Pumpkin Patch Nursery School, 24 spaces Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion

Little Eagles Childcare – Centre for Excellence, 37 spaces Kootenay Family Place, Castlegar

Castlegar & District Kids' Club, 25 spaces Onesky Community Resources Society, Cawston

Cawston Primary Preschool, 16 spaces Little Kritters Daycare, Charlie Lake

Little Kritters Daycare, eight spaces Little Lakers Learning Centre Society, Christina Lake

Little Lakers Learning Centre, eight spaces Serendipity Child Development Society, Madeira Park

Serendipity Child Care Centre, 13 spaces Southern Cortes Community Association, Mansons Landing

Cortes Island Playschool, 28 spaces Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island, Parksville

Parksville Child and Family Centre, 111 spaces Peachland Childcare Inc.

Peachland Childcare Inc., eight spaces Onesky Community Resources Society, Penticton

Edmonton Ave. Child Care Centre, 112 spaces Cheeky Monkey's Daycare, Quesnel

Cheeky Monkey's Daycare, seven spaces North & South Shuswap Community Resource Association, Sorrento

Sorrento Preschool, 20 spaces Al-Mustafa Islamic Association, Surrey

Al-Mustafa Junior Kindergarten, 20 spaces B.C. Family Hearing Resource Society, Surrey

Communication Stars Specialized Childcare, 12 spaces City of Surrey

Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, 72 spaces District of Tofino

Community Children's Centre, 18 spaces The Trail District Day Care Society

Sunshine Children’s Centre, 26 spaces Ucluelet and Area Child Care Society

Ucluelet Children's Centre, 80 spaces Developmental Disabilities Association of Vancouver-Richmond, Vancouver

Kids at G.F. Strong Child Development Centre, 40 spaces Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, Vernon

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club-Lakers Club, 36 spaces Evangelical Free Church of Williams Lake

Maranatha Minis Daycare, 49 spaces

