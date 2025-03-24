Submit Release
Investments will boost child care for families

CANADA, March 24 - Here are the 22 additional child care centres joining the $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in B.C.:

Pumpkin Patch Nursery School, Black Creek
Pumpkin Patch Nursery School, 24 spaces

Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion
Little Eagles Childcare – Centre for Excellence, 37 spaces

Kootenay Family Place, Castlegar
Castlegar & District Kids' Club, 25 spaces

Onesky Community Resources Society, Cawston
Cawston Primary Preschool, 16 spaces

Little Kritters Daycare, Charlie Lake
Little Kritters Daycare, eight spaces

Little Lakers Learning Centre Society, Christina Lake
Little Lakers Learning Centre, eight spaces

Serendipity Child Development Society, Madeira Park
Serendipity Child Care Centre, 13 spaces

Southern Cortes Community Association, Mansons Landing
Cortes Island Playschool, 28 spaces

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island, Parksville
Parksville Child and Family Centre, 111 spaces

Peachland Childcare Inc.
Peachland Childcare Inc., eight spaces

Onesky Community Resources Society, Penticton
Edmonton Ave. Child Care Centre, 112 spaces

Cheeky Monkey's Daycare, Quesnel
Cheeky Monkey's Daycare, seven spaces

North & South Shuswap Community Resource Association, Sorrento
Sorrento Preschool, 20 spaces

Al-Mustafa Islamic Association, Surrey
Al-Mustafa Junior Kindergarten, 20 spaces

B.C. Family Hearing Resource Society, Surrey
Communication Stars Specialized Childcare, 12 spaces

City of Surrey
Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, 72 spaces

District of Tofino
Community Children's Centre, 18 spaces

The Trail District Day Care Society
Sunshine Children’s Centre, 26 spaces

Ucluelet and Area Child Care Society
Ucluelet Children's Centre, 80 spaces

Developmental Disabilities Association of Vancouver-Richmond, Vancouver
Kids at G.F. Strong Child Development Centre, 40 spaces

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, Vernon
Okanagan Boys and Girls Club-Lakers Club, 36 spaces

Evangelical Free Church of Williams Lake
Maranatha Minis Daycare, 49 spaces

