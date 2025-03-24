Investments will boost child care for families
CANADA, March 24 - Here are the 22 additional child care centres joining the $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in B.C.:
Pumpkin Patch Nursery School, Black Creek
Pumpkin Patch Nursery School, 24 spaces
Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion
Little Eagles Childcare – Centre for Excellence, 37 spaces
Kootenay Family Place, Castlegar
Castlegar & District Kids' Club, 25 spaces
Onesky Community Resources Society, Cawston
Cawston Primary Preschool, 16 spaces
Little Kritters Daycare, Charlie Lake
Little Kritters Daycare, eight spaces
Little Lakers Learning Centre Society, Christina Lake
Little Lakers Learning Centre, eight spaces
Serendipity Child Development Society, Madeira Park
Serendipity Child Care Centre, 13 spaces
Southern Cortes Community Association, Mansons Landing
Cortes Island Playschool, 28 spaces
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island, Parksville
Parksville Child and Family Centre, 111 spaces
Peachland Childcare Inc.
Peachland Childcare Inc., eight spaces
Onesky Community Resources Society, Penticton
Edmonton Ave. Child Care Centre, 112 spaces
Cheeky Monkey's Daycare, Quesnel
Cheeky Monkey's Daycare, seven spaces
North & South Shuswap Community Resource Association, Sorrento
Sorrento Preschool, 20 spaces
Al-Mustafa Islamic Association, Surrey
Al-Mustafa Junior Kindergarten, 20 spaces
B.C. Family Hearing Resource Society, Surrey
Communication Stars Specialized Childcare, 12 spaces
City of Surrey
Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, 72 spaces
District of Tofino
Community Children's Centre, 18 spaces
The Trail District Day Care Society
Sunshine Children’s Centre, 26 spaces
Ucluelet and Area Child Care Society
Ucluelet Children's Centre, 80 spaces
Developmental Disabilities Association of Vancouver-Richmond, Vancouver
Kids at G.F. Strong Child Development Centre, 40 spaces
Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, Vernon
Okanagan Boys and Girls Club-Lakers Club, 36 spaces
Evangelical Free Church of Williams Lake
Maranatha Minis Daycare, 49 spaces
