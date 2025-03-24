Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 26, 2025
The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.
We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.
Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.
National
No in-person events listed for this week.
March 26, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
March 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “How to Start Veteran Service Group”
March 27, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Online: Build Your Small Business Profile for Government Contracts – Online
March 27, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: Get Your Cyber Job: The Benefits of Stacking Cyber Certifications – Online
March 27, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair
March 27, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Online: VeTALKX: Women Veterans Together Q&A – Online
March 27, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Prostate Cancer Survivorship: Exercise & Mental Health – Online
March 27, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Online: Regiment Gaming VA National Cemetery Q&A
March 28, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Vetrepreneur Franchise Academy: Information Sessions – Online
April 2, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET, Online: MilitaryHire and The American Legion: A National Virtual Hiring Event
April 2, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
April 2, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mission: Fatherhood – Online
April 2, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group
Alabama
April 1, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
No events listed for this week
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
March 27, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Bingo
March 28, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT, Long Beach, CA: Vietnam War Veterans Day Event
March 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day Event
March 31, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT, Fremont, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Fremont Main Library
April 2, 2025, 9:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
Colorado
No events listed for this week
Connecticut
March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Milford, CT: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Milford, CT
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
March 27, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause
Florida
March 27, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Jacksonville, FL: Veterans Job Fair – Jacksonville, FL
April 2, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!
Georgia
March 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Decatur, GA: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Atlanta, GA
March 28, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Decatur, GA: AVAHCS Quarterly Veteran Town Hall | March 2025
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
March 28, 2025, 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. HT, Honolulu, HI: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Honolulu, HI
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
March 26, 2025, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Women Veterans coffee social
March 28, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
Indiana
April 1, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Elkhart, IN: Homeless outreach – Elkhart Faith Mission
Iowa
No events listed for this week
Kansas
March 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Wichita, KS: 2025 Dole VA Job Fair
Kentucky
No events listed for this week
Louisiana
No events listed for this week
Maine
No events listed for this week
Maryland
No events listed for this week
Massachusetts
March 27, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
April 1, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
Michigan
March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Flint, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Howell, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
March 27, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Buchanan, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance
March 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canton, MI: Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Commemoration
March 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Ann Arbor, MI: Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Commemoration – Ann Arbor
April 1, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Paw Paw, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance
April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canton, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
Minnesota
No events listed for this week
Mississippi
No events listed for this week
Missouri
March 29, 2025, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. CT, St. Louis, MO: The Kaufman Fund’s Food for Vets
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
No events listed for this week
New Jersey
No events listed for this week
New Mexico
No events listed for this week
New York
April 2, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, New York, NY: Pink and White Women’s Empowerment Luncheon – New York, NY
North Carolina
No events listed for this week
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Columbus, OH: Women’s Health Fair
March 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Commemoration – Toledo
March 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Columbus, OH: Military Women’s Memorial Lecture
Oklahoma
March 27, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT, Enid, OK: Enid PACT Act Resource Fair
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
March 27, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
March 27, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Myrtle Beach, SC: Veterans Hour
March 28, 2025, 9:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Moncks Corner, SC: Berkeley County Veterans Affairs VHA Enrollment Event
South Dakota
No events listed for this week
Tennessee
March 26, 2025, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. CT, Clarksville, TN: Clarksville Vietnam War Commemoration Event:
March 27, 2025, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. CT, Linden, TN: Perry County Veterans Town Hall
Texas
March 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Weslaco, TX: VCB Whole Health and Caregiver Summit
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
April 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
April 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
April 1, 2025, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET, Florence, SC: Florence CBOC Veteran Seed Swap
April 1, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HII Mission Technologies: Lunch & Learn (2 Sessions) – Newport News, VA
April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Washington
March 27, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT, Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA: Job Fair at Joint Base Lewis McChord
April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
West Virginia
March 27, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Westover, WV: Veteran Town Hall (Mon County)
Wisconsin
March 27, 2025, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Tomah, WI: Tomah WI- Vietnam Veterans Day
Wyoming
No events listed for this week
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find events at Outreach Events.
Legal Disclaimer:
