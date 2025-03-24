Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 26, 2025

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National

No in-person events listed for this week.

March 26, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

March 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “How to Start Veteran Service Group”

March 27, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Online: Build Your Small Business Profile for Government Contracts – Online

March 27, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: Get Your Cyber Job: The Benefits of Stacking Cyber Certifications – Online

March 27, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair

March 27, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Online: VeTALKX: Women Veterans Together Q&A – Online

March 27, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Prostate Cancer Survivorship: Exercise & Mental Health – Online

March 27, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Online: Regiment Gaming VA National Cemetery Q&A

March 28, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Vetrepreneur Franchise Academy: Information Sessions – Online

April 2, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET, Online: MilitaryHire and The American Legion: A National Virtual Hiring Event

April 2, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

April 2, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mission: Fatherhood – Online

April 2, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group

Alabama

April 1, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

No events listed for this week

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

March 27, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Bingo

March 28, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT, Long Beach, CA: Vietnam War Veterans Day Event

March 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day Event

March 31, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT, Fremont, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Fremont Main Library

April 2, 2025, 9:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

Colorado

No events listed for this week

Connecticut

March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Milford, CT: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Milford, CT

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

March 27, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

Florida

March 27, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Jacksonville, FL: Veterans Job Fair – Jacksonville, FL

April 2, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!

Georgia

March 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Decatur, GA: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Atlanta, GA

March 28, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Decatur, GA: AVAHCS Quarterly Veteran Town Hall | March 2025

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

March 28, 2025, 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. HT, Honolulu, HI: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Honolulu, HI

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

March 26, 2025, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Women Veterans coffee social

March 28, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

Indiana

April 1, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Elkhart, IN: Homeless outreach – Elkhart Faith Mission

Iowa

No events listed for this week

Kansas

March 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Wichita, KS: 2025 Dole VA Job Fair

Kentucky

No events listed for this week

Louisiana

No events listed for this week

Maine

No events listed for this week

Maryland

No events listed for this week

Massachusetts

March 27, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

April 1, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Flint, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Howell, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

March 27, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Buchanan, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance

March 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canton, MI: Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Commemoration

March 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Ann Arbor, MI: Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Commemoration – Ann Arbor

April 1, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Paw Paw, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance

April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canton, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

Minnesota

No events listed for this week

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

March 29, 2025, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. CT, St. Louis, MO: The Kaufman Fund’s Food for Vets

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

No events listed for this week

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

No events listed for this week

New York

April 2, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, New York, NY: Pink and White Women’s Empowerment Luncheon – New York, NY

North Carolina

No events listed for this week

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Columbus, OH: Women’s Health Fair

March 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Commemoration – Toledo

March 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Columbus, OH: Military Women’s Memorial Lecture

Oklahoma

March 27, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT, Enid, OK: Enid PACT Act Resource Fair

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

March 27, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

March 27, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Myrtle Beach, SC: Veterans Hour

March 28, 2025, 9:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Moncks Corner, SC: Berkeley County Veterans Affairs VHA Enrollment Event

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

March 26, 2025, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. CT, Clarksville, TN: Clarksville Vietnam War Commemoration Event:

March 27, 2025, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. CT, Linden, TN: Perry County Veterans Town Hall

Texas

March 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Weslaco, TX: VCB Whole Health and Caregiver Summit

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

March 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

April 1, 2025, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET, Florence, SC: Florence CBOC Veteran Seed Swap

April 1, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HII Mission Technologies: Lunch & Learn (2 Sessions) – Newport News, VA

April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

March 27, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT, Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA: Job Fair at Joint Base Lewis McChord

April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

West Virginia

March 27, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Westover, WV: Veteran Town Hall (Mon County)

Wisconsin

March 27, 2025, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Tomah, WI: Tomah WI- Vietnam Veterans Day

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.

Additionally, you can find events at Outreach Events.