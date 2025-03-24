Veteran’s letter to surgical team: Best medical care I’ve ever had

Raoul Schander, 78, clutched a letter in his hands as he laid on the hospital bed preparing for transport to prep for coronary artery bypass grafting surgery. As the surgeon greeted him, Schander handed him the letter and asked that he share it with the whole team.

“To my bypass surgery team. I probably will not be in any condition to thank each of you individually at the conclusion of this procedure, but I want you all to know that I have total and complete confidence in your expertise, competence and professionalism already demonstrated by all that has been done for me up to now and what is about to be completed. I feel very blessed to be receiving my medical care from the VA.”

An Army Veteran, Schander said, “I liked being a soldier.” He was stationed in Germany with the 32nd Signal Battalion from 1967-70. “When I think back on it, it was some of the best years of my life.”

Schander worked for over four decades in the private sector teaching management consulting and was covered by what he called several “Cadillac insurance plans.” But he said nothing gave him the thorough care and security that he has received from VA. Time at the medical center over the years also allowed him to witness top-notch leadership.

The letter to his bypass team at Minneapolis VA ended with, “I close my eyes this morning with respect, admiration and awe of your knowledge, dedication, skills, compassion and teamwork that in the end saves lives, many lives. Thank you for saving mine. With sincere respect and gratitude, Raoul E. Schander.”

Schander’s surgery went well. After recovering for a few days in the hospital, he was dressed and ready to go home when he was surprised with a farewell visit by his bypass surgery team (pictured above).

Schander’s surgery is one more example of why he tells everyone, “It’s the best medical care I’ve ever had.”