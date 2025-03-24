Ecological perspective in spatial planning focus of OSCE-supported workshop in Podgorica

On 20 and 21 March, the parliamentary Committee on Tourism, Agriculture, Ecology and Spatial Planning, together with the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, organized a workshop on the ecological perspective in spatial planning and eco-urbanism.

The workshop gathered staff from parliamentary committees on tourism, agriculture, ecology and spatial planning; economy, finance and budget; gender equality; anti-corruption, as well as from the parliamentary Research Centre and Commission for Monitoring and Control of the Privatisation Procedure. They discussed legislation regulating eco-urbanism, as well as environmental impacts of planned infrastructure and energy facilities. They considered challenges posed by climate change and examined sustainable urban solutions. Environmental protection, especially in light of the requirements under Chapter 27 - Environment and Climate Change and obligations of Parliament to fulfil these requirements were central to the discussion.

Opening the workshop, Dejan Đurović, Chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, Agriculture, Ecology and Spatial Planning, emphasized that “the main objective of the workshop is to establish a dialogue to enable us as parliamentarians, to address all deficiencies, obstacles and challenges related to environment protection, while improving and adopting new knowledge in eco-urbanism.”

The Mission’s Democratization Programme Manager, Bernd Burwitz, noted that while Montenegro is defined as an ecological state, many challenges remain. “In today’s world, climate change and environmental concerns are significant political and security challenges, which should be addressed through the development of the Spatial Plan, that covers the entire territory of Montenegro,” said Burwitz.

The Mission remains committed to strong collaboration with parliamentary committees and support them in understanding documentation related to spatial planning and its ecological perspectives.