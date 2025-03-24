Justice Evelyn Wilson announces resignation from Supreme Court

TOPEKA—Justice Evelyn Wilson, who has served on the Kansas Supreme Court since January 2020, announced today she will resign effective July 4.

In her letter of resignation to Governor Laura Kelly, Wilson cites a recent diagnosis of ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, as the reason for her resignation.

“My tenure as a Supreme Court justice has been a rare gift, and I know it,” Wilson wrote. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve with other justices who have demonstrated utmost integrity, hard work, and legal prowess under circumstances both extreme and mundane.”

Wilson was appointed to the Supreme Court after serving as a judge in the 3rd Juidicial District, which is composed of Shawnee County. She was appointed a district judge in 2004 and served as the district’s chief judge from 2014 until she was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2019.

She is a graduate of Bethany College and Washburn University School of Law. She practiced law in northwest Kansas and Topeka before becoming a judge.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert, who also came to the Supreme Court from the 3rd Judicial District, said Wilson will be missed on the Supreme Court.

“Justice Wilson is both a valued work colleague and a dear friend,” Luckert said. “She is an outstanding person and jurist who demonstrates daily what it means to be fair and impartial through her demeanor, her words, and her deeds. My high esteem for her has risen to new heights as I’ve observed her courage facing her health challenges. We will miss her presence on our court, but we understand and support her decision to focus on her health.”

Wilson’s resignation triggers a merit-based nomination process to find her successor.

Supreme Court Nominating Commission

When there is a vacancy on the bench, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission reviews applications and conducts public interviews of nominees. The commission narrows the nominee pool to three names that it sends to the governor. The governor chooses one nominee to appoint.

To be eligible, a nominee must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least 10 years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission has nine members. There is one lawyer and one nonlawyer from each of the state’s four congressional districts, plus one lawyer who serves as chairperson. Nonlawyers are appointed by the governor. Lawyers are elected by other lawyers within their congressional districts. The chairperson is elected by lawyers statewide.

When the Supreme Court Nominating Commission reviews nominees for justice, they look at the person’s:

Justices must follow the law and not be influenced by politics, special interest groups, public opinion, or their own personal beliefs.

Justices demonstrate their accountability by following a Code of Judicial Conduct that establishes standards of ethical behavior. They also take an oath of office that includes swearing to support, protect, and defend the U.S. Constitution and Kansas Constitution.

After a new justice serves one year on the court, he or she must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the justice serves a six-year term.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission is expected to announce its timeline for accepting nominations soon.