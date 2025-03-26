IPT Well Solutions Supports Successful Delivery of the BL Vintage Pad Project in the DJ Basin

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions is pleased to highlight its integral role in the successful execution of the BL Vintage Pad program, a multi-well project in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin. The campaign, which included the Buckley and Barr Lake wells, achieved strong performance benchmarks across drilling, lateral utilization, and cost-efficiency—further cementing IPT’s position as a leading technical partner in unconventional development.

Across the pad, IPT provided engineering oversight and performance optimization throughout all phases of the well construction process. The wells were executed with consistent lateral delivery and efficient drilling performance, supported by a strategy that combined pre-job modeling, real-time surveillance, and lessons learned from past operations in the area.

Key Metrics and Achievements:

• Average Total Depth: 19,456 ft (Buckley), 22,954 ft (Barr Lake)
• Average Drilling Days: 5.6 (Buckley), 6.1 (Barr Lake)
• Average Cost per Well: $1.9MM (Buckley), $2.2MM (Barr Lake)
• Lateral Utilization: 100% Completable Lateral for all wells
• TG Target Utilization: Up to 91% (Buckley), 76% (Barr Lake)
• Total NPT: 171 hours, representing just 9% of total operational time

The project team successfully navigated performance challenges, including formation variability and surface logistics, while maintaining a tight drilling window. Traction motor issues and solids control bottlenecks were addressed through responsive engineering and field collaboration. Across all wells, cement execution by Halliburton delivered consistently strong bond results, highlighting the importance of well-orchestrated service integration. “This program represents the kind of alignment we strive for—technical execution, service integration, and continuous improvement,” said Jim Jacobsen, Drilling Manager at IPT Well Solutions.

Strategic Lessons and Optimization Insights:
IPT’s post-project evaluation identified key cost-saving opportunities, including transitioning to highline power without CNG trailers for future pads and reevaluating solids control equipment to reduce chemical use. The implementation of optimized mud weights and consideration of MPD for deeper intervals is expected to drive further efficiency in upcoming wells.

“Our project management expertise allowed us to successfully meet both cost and time objectives,” said David Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions. “The BL Vintage Pad project is yet another example of how IPT enables operators to achieve the dual goals of optimized performance and cost efficiency, even in today’s challenging operating environment.”

As IPT continues to support well construction across the DJ and other U.S. basins, the company remains focused on performance engineering that reduces non-productive time, increases lateral effectiveness, and maximizes return on capital.

About

IPT Well Solutions, formerly Integrated Petroleum Technologies, is an independent engineering consulting and wellsite supervision firm in business for 30 years. We serve clients in oil and gas, municipal and industrial wastewater, and carbon capture & storage. We provide comprehensive engineering and field supervision services, leveraging our experience with thousands of oil and gas wells across the major basins and hundreds of wastewater disposal wells. No matter what issues you are facing, IPT Well Solutions understands what it takes to maximize your success.

IPT Well Solutions

