DED Recognizes Hastings for Revitalizing Downtown, Adding Quality Housing, and Aiding Business Growth

Shannon Landauer, Executive Director of Hastings Economic Development Corporation and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce; Beth Coil, 2025 HEDC President; Mark Funkey, Hastings City Administrator; Jay Beckby, Mayor of Hastings; Kelly Gewecke, DED’s Central Nebraska Business Development Consultant; Derek Zeisler, Hastings Utilities Manager; and Terry Anstine, 2024 HEDC President

Local leaders credit state and local collaboration for ongoing accomplishments through the Economic Development Certified Community program.

New infrastructure, housing, and business façade projects in the City of Hastings (pop. 25,152) have earned recognition from the State of Nebraska. The Department of Economic Development (DED) this week announced the city’s recertification in the Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program. DED’s Central Nebraska Business Development Consultant Kelly Gewecke presented the award to city leaders and members of the Hastings Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) during the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday, March 12th. The state has recognized the city’s ongoing leadership in the program, which requires recertification every five years, since Hastings leaders gained EDCC membership in 2008.

Hastings is one of 38 communities to earn EDCC certification in the program, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. Nebraska leaders established the program in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and expand existing businesses. Qualifying communities must create local development programs that engage business leaders and support an environment for economic growth. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, implementing strategic planning, and establishing consistent marketing efforts with an evolving online presence.

The community’s 17 years in the EDCC program have encouraged strong collaboration between local and regional leaders.

“Being able to count on our mayor and city council to work together with the HEDC has been vital to the success we are seeing in Hastings,” said HEDC Board of Directors former President Scott Kvols. “Projects utilizing various local, state, and federal programs, as well as local tax increment financing, need local support to reach completion.”

Over the past several years, the HEDC and Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) have prioritized the construction of workforce housing. Hastings received grant dollars in 2017 and 2023, funding four multi-family housing projects through a revolving loan fund. As the loans are repaid, the city is reinvesting the funds into four additional projects. Since the community’s 2021 Housing Needs Assessment, more than 600 new housing units have been completed or are in development.

“Our local housing shortage has created unusually high home prices and rental rates, and has even hindered some employee recruitment efforts,” said HEDC Board of Directors President Terry Anstine. “Proactive cooperation between HEDC, the CRA, and City Council has helped attract developers to Hastings and is creating more housing.”

The City of Hastings received $1.22 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for Downtown Revitalization (DTR) in 2017, 2019 and 2021. State and local funding assisted in the development of 11 façade and building renovation projects, the launch of 13 new businesses, 26 new owner-occupied or rental loft apartments, and two parking lot renovations.

“Downtown Hastings has experienced remarkable growth over the past five years,” said CDA Director Randy Chick. “Local owners and developers have invested more than $15 million in renovating existing buildings and introducing new upper-level residential and commercial developments. This significant investment has resulted in the creation of a vibrant and walkable urban environment, arguably the best in rural Nebraska.”

In 2024, the city received $1 million in DED assistance to support Noah’s Ark Processors with the company’s $55 million expansion. HEDC played a key role in helping secure funding for the project, which is estimated to generate nearly $500 million in economic impact for the region.

Hastings Utilities Manager Derek Zeisler said local partnerships continue to play a vital role in infrastructure development for new projects.

“Every economic development project requires utilities, and early and purposeful communication between HEDC and the city results in ongoing site readiness,” Zeisler said. “These great relationships ensure that infrastructure is developed in an efficient manner and with foresight for the future.”

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community program, contact Rice-Gerlach at 308-665-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc/.