DED Announces “Nebraska NEXT” Talent Attraction Strategy through The Good Life Is Calling Campaign

DED and Nebraska businesses promote the Good Life to service members at Fort Riley in Kansas.

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the Nebraska Employment, eXploration, and Transition (Nebraska NEXT) talent attraction event strategy through The Good Life Is Calling campaign. Nebraska NEXT links individuals with employers, communities, and resources to help them make the decision to move to Nebraska—or to stay in Nebraska and make it their long-term home.

Nebraska NEXT is focused on recruiting and/or retaining:

Veterans and Departing Service Members – Helping them transition into civilian careers and community life.

Top Collegiate Talent – Showcasing opportunities for students and graduates to build their future in Nebraska.

Alumni and Boomerangs – Encouraging Nebraskans who have moved away to return home.

Industry Professionals – Connecting talent to key employers and industries.

Quality of Life Chasers – Attracting those seeking a better balance of career, community, and lifestyle.

Nebraska NEXT events are designed to connect people with purpose, places, and opportunities in the Good Life. Anticipated events include:

Nebraska NEXT Chapter: Career connection events to help service members transition to civilian employment in Nebraska communities.

Collegiate Talent Forum: Opportunities for college and university students to connect with Nebraska career opportunities and communities.

Elite Weekend: Curated experiences for out-of-state students exploring Nebraska’s industries and quality of life.

Back to the Good Life: Receptions for alumni and native Nebraskans ready to explore a return home.

Live Well, Live Here: Community tours highlighting quality of life, neighborhoods, schools, and housing.

The first Nebraska NEXT event is scheduled for Thursday, November 14th in Lincoln. This Nebraska NEXT: Collegiate Talent Forum will familiarize students with career opportunities and leadership pathways in Nebraska through employer roundtables, panels of mid-career professionals, and informal networking. DED is hosting the event at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) in partnership with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED), the Foundry Community, and the UNL Honors Program—with additional support from employer sponsors.

“Nebraska NEXT is an incredible example of the innovative initiatives designed to retain top talent in Lincoln,” said LPED Vice President Luke Peltz. “The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development is proud to support programs like this that strengthen Lincoln’s workforce and help our community thrive.”

“To foster Nebraska Brain Gain, we must listen to students, support employers, and foster multiple and strong pathways of connection from education to meaningful work,” said Dr. Julie Murray-Jensen, executive director of the Foundry. “The Foundry Community is deeply committed to this work and excited to partner with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to strengthen the long-term healthy talent ecosystem for all, including our best and brightest!”

To stay updated on the Nebraska NEXT: Collegiate Talent Forum at UNL, and other upcoming events, go to https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nebraska-next/.

DED is seeking to collaborate with partners on the Nebraska NEXT strategy. Tiered sponsorships are available for employers, educational institutions, and communities looking to attract talent. Sponsorships help cover event promotion and costs.

Interested in taking part in Nebraska NEXT? Contact Rose Baker, DED’s Talent Team Manager, at rose.baker@nebraska.gov.