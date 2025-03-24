Rolla License Office Temporarily Closed

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the temporary closure of the license office in Rolla, Missouri – located at 1038 S. Bishop, due to storm damage on March 15. The reopening date is undetermined at this time.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Salem License Office – 1104 S. Main Street, Salem, MO M-F 8-5 (573) 729-8305

Steelville License Office – 207 W. Main Street, Steelville, MO M-F 8:30-5:30 (573) 775-3828

Waynesville License Office – 218 Historic 66, Waynesville, MO M-F 8-4 (573) 774-8400

Vienna License Office – 211 4th Street, Court House, Vienna, MO M-F 8-4 (573) 422-6151



A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday -Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

