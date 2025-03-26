Fusion 44X: Launches the first 100% Chemical-Free Swimming Pool Technology

No more toxic Chemicals required to manage swimming Pools. Balances pH and eliminates single cell organisms with Zero Chemicals added to the water

Fusion 44X Launches: The World’s Only 100% Chemical-Free Pool System

— Fusion 44X, the world’s first and only zero-chemical pool sanitation system, is now publicly available after over three years of real-world success. Designed using only hydrogenated water, Fusion 44X eliminates the need for chlorine, salt, UV, ozone, copper ionization, stabilizers, and even automation — creating the cleanest, most natural swimming pool experience available.

“Fusion 44X is not theoretical — it’s already in use,” said the founder. “It balances pH and eliminates single-cell organisms using only hydrogenated water. There are no chemicals in the water, and because we don’t use stabilizers, sweat and urine naturally evaporate instead of being trapped like in chlorine-based systems.”

20 Years of Development — One-of-One Technology

Fusion 44X is based on patented technology invented over 20 years ago on the West Coast of the U.S. After years of upgrades, it launched commercially in Miami, Florida on March 5, 2021, and has remained in continuous use ever since.

The system requires zero maintenance, zero chemical testing, and has been proven effective across both residential and commercial pools.

Key Benefits of Fusion 44X

• 100% Chemical-Free – No chlorine, salt, UV, ozone, or metal ions

• Hydrogenated Water Only – Naturally balances pH and eliminates microorganisms

• No Stabilizer Required – Sweat and urine evaporate naturally

• Patented & Proven – In use for over 3 years

• Eco-Safe & Skin-Friendly – Ideal for sensitive users and the environment

Fusion 44X is the only known one-of-one system that truly replaces chemical pool treatment. It redefines water care for homeowners, resorts, and green builders alike.

Media Contact

Website: fusion44x.com

Phone: 1-775-600-5305

Email: support@fusion44x.com

