Blink Launches News SMS Service on iMessage

Daily News, Made for You.

From daily digests to deep-dive questions, Blink streamlines how users access news—without leaving their messaging app.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseEmail: contact@blinkdaily.comA new service called Blink is offering a personalized way for users to stay informed. It delivers news summaries and topic-specific updates directly through Apple’s iMessage platform.Blink allows users to receive daily digests or tailored updates across a range of categories, including Business, Technology, Sports, Politics, and Local Events. Users can also opt into niche topics such as celebrity news, AI-related stocks, Formula 1, and IPO activity. Each update provides a concise summary of the top stories with links to original sources for further reading.In addition to daily updates, Blink features an interactive component. Users can text follow-up questions to Blink—for example, asking how the College Football Playoff system works or requesting updates on a developing weather event—and receive AI-generated responses within seconds.Early beta users have responded positively. One user based in Boston described the service as “the easiest way to stay informed,” while another in Chicago said it was “a game-changer for anyone with a packed schedule.”Blink operates on a subscription model, with a free three-month trial currently available to the first 1,000 subscribers. The service is designed to accommodate a wide range of users, from busy professionals to those seeking a more efficient way to consume news. More information is available at

Blink Demonstration

