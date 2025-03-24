Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/17/25-3/21/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, March 17
9:30 am: Meeting with Chief Deputy
Location: Online
12:30 pm: Criminal Department Meetings
Location: Criminal Department
2:30 pm: Legal briefing
Location: Online
Tuesday, March 18
12:00 pm: Utah Tax Commission Visit
Location: Utah State Tax Commission
Wednesday, March 19
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
2:00 pm: Agency meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
2:15 pm: Meeting with Governor Cox
Location: Utah State Capitol
Thursday, March 20
12:00 pm: National Association of Attorneys General Working Group
Location: Online
Friday, March 21
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
