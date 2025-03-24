Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/17/25-3/21/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, March 17 9:30 am: Meeting with Chief Deputy Location: Online 12:30 pm: Criminal Department Meetings Location: Criminal Department 2:30 pm: Legal briefing Location: Online Tuesday, March 18 12:00 pm: Utah Tax Commission Visit Location: Utah State Tax Commission Wednesday, March 19 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 2:00 pm: Agency meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 2:15 pm: Meeting with Governor Cox Location: Utah State Capitol Thursday, March 20 12:00 pm: National Association of Attorneys General Working Group Location: Online Friday, March 21 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General

