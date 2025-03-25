2025 Entrepreneurship Summit Presented by the Harvard Undergraduate Venture Capital Group

Join the Harvard Venture Capital Group at their third annual Entrepreneurship Summit!

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harvard Undergraduate Venture Capital Group (VCG) will hold its third annual Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at The Ritz-Carlton on 10 Avery Street in Boston. The Summit is the largest undergraduate entrepreneurship and venture capital conference in the nation and will bring together founders of unicorn startups, CEOs of publicly traded companies, and renowned venture capital and private equity investors.

The event will convene over 60 speakers and 12 panels to discuss topics ranging from biotech, investing in AI, the legal side of venture, private equity, and more.

Keynote speakers include:

- Steve Kaufer, Co-founder and Former CEO of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Board Member of CarGurus and DirectBooker. CEO and Co-Founder of Give Freely.

- Dr. Joel Myers, Founder and Chairman of Accuweather. Named “the most accurate man in weather” by The New York Times.

- Rob Hale, Co-founder and President of Granite Telecommunications. Founder of Copley Equity Partners and part-owner of the Boston Celtics.

- Ed Baker, Chief Product Officer of Whoop. Founder of AnyQuestion (acquired by Whoop) and previously at Facebook and Uber.

Advanced Track session speakers feature:

- Sam Curry, Global VP and CISO at Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS).

- Dave Johnson, Co-Founder of Dash Bio and former Chief Data and AI Officer at Moderna.

- Christian Bjelland, Managing Director at Redesign Health.

- Donald Sadoway, Co-Founder of Ambri, Boston Metal, Pure Lithium, Avanti Battery, and Sadoway Labs.

- Jennifer Neundorfer, Founder of January Ventures.

- Lance Bell, Managing Partner at Silicon Catalyst, the world’s largest semiconductor accelerator.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work our team has dedicated to bringing the Entrepreneurship Summit back for its third consecutive year. We’re excited for a day full of learning, networking, and idea-sharing between founders, investors, and leaders across the VC ecosystem,” said Jack Canavan and Pablo Manzo, Co-Presidents of VCG.

VCG is extremely grateful for everyone who has made this event possible. Special thanks to our sponsors, Insight Partners, Arnold & Porter, F-Prime, Valor Capital Group, Boston College High School, NLX, RBC, Behind Genius Ventures, senhasegura, 360 Social Impact Studios, Warburg Pincus, and XFund.

To purchase tickets, visit harvardventurecapitalgroup2025summit.eventbrite.com

Team: Jack Canavan, Pablo Manzo, Vincent Gao, Jessica Lian, Jenny Jia, Nicole Hu, Jai Glazer, Ryan Stravino, Eli Solomon, Shalu Pillai, Joey Perriello, Ethan Kiang, Matthew Zhang, Tiffani Mezitis

