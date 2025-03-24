Carpet and Tile Plus Announces Specialized Carpet Pet Stain & Odor Removal Services

Carpet and Tile Plus

Carpet and Tile Plus Introduces Specialized Pet Stain & Odor Removal Services. Carpet Cleaning Experts Expand Service to Address Growing Pet Owner Needs

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpet and Tile Plus, a family-owned and operated cleaning service provider in Chicago's Northwest Suburbs, is proud to announce the expansion of their specialized Carpet Pet Stain & Odor Removal Services in response to growing customer demand. With over 140 five-star Google reviews and 15 years of industry experience, the company is bringing their proven expertise to help pet owners tackle one of their most persistent home care challenges.

"Pet owners love their furry family members, but not the lasting carpet stains and odors they sometimes leave behind," says Joe Giandonato, owner of Carpet and Tile Plus. "Standard cleaning methods often mask odors temporarily rather than eliminating them completely. Our specialized service removes the source of these issues, using enzyme-based solutions that break down the bacteria and proteins causing persistent smells."

The company's comprehensive approach to pet stain and odor removal includes thorough inspection, deep extraction cleaning, enzyme-based odor neutralization, and targeted spot treatments. This systematic process ensures that pet-related issues are addressed at their source – often penetrating to the carpet padding and even subflooring where standard cleaning cannot reach.

"What makes our service different is our commitment to both effectiveness and safety," explains Giandonato. "We use only organic, eco-friendly cleaning solutions that are completely safe for families and pets, while still delivering powerful carpet cleaning results. Combined with our low-moisture technique that ensures carpets dry within an hour, we're providing a solution that truly works for busy households."

Carpet and Tile Plus has built a strong reputation throughout the Northwest Chicago suburbs since 2010, offering a comprehensive range of services including:

• Residential carpet cleaning

• Commercial carpet cleaning

• Tile and grout cleaning

• Air duct and vent cleaning

• And now, specialized carpet pet stain and odor removal

The company's commitment to customer satisfaction is evidenced by their 100% satisfaction guarantee and impressive collection of over 130 five-star Google reviews from local customers.

"Our pet stain and odor removal service has quickly become one of our most requested offerings," notes Giandonato. "As the number of pet-owning households continues to increase in our service area, we're proud to provide a solution that helps families maintain clean, fresh homes without having to choose between their beloved pets and beautiful carpets."

Carpet and Tile Plus serves communities throughout Chicago's Northwest Suburbs, including Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bartlett, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg, Streamwood, and Wheeling.

For more information about pet stain and odor removal services or to schedule a consultation, contact Carpet and Tile Plus at (847) 962-5252 or visit https://carpetandtileplus.com/.

About Carpet and Tile Plus

Carpet and Tile Plus is a locally owned, family-run company that has been servicing Chicago's Northwest Suburbs with pride for more than 15 years. The company specializes in residential and commercial carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, air duct and vent cleaning, and pet stain and odor removal. Using organic cleaning solutions and low-moisture techniques that deliver one-hour dry times, Carpet and Tile Plus stands behind all their work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

