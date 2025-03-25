ScaleGrid Launches Fully Managed RabbitMQ Service on AWS

rabbitmq press release by scalegrid

ScaleGrid launches fully managed RabbitMQ on AWS, offering scalable, low-latency messaging, no vendor lock-in, and easy deployment.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScaleGrid, a leading Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) provider, announces the launch of its fully managed RabbitMQ messaging service, hosted on AWS, delivering a flexible, high-performance solution for enterprises and developers. This new offering eliminates the operational burden of managing RabbitMQ, allowing businesses to focus on building applications rather than maintaining messaging infrastructure.

RabbitMQ is one of the most widely used open-source message brokers, trusted by over 35,000 companies worldwide for its lightweight, scalable, and reliable messaging capabilities. With ScaleGrid’s RabbitMQ hosting, organizations gain the power of an enterprise-grade message broker without dealing with infrastructure setup, tuning, or scaling challenges.

Industry Trends: Growing Demand for Managed Messaging Services

The demand for cloud-based message queuing services is rising, with 85% of enterprises adopting event-driven architectures. As applications become more distributed and microservices adoption grows, reliable messaging solutions like RabbitMQ are mission-critical.

By eliminating the complexity of managing RabbitMQ clusters, ScaleGrid helps businesses future-proof their messaging infrastructure while ensuring low-latency, high-availability communication between services.

How ScaleGrid’s Managed Service Benefits Developers & Enterprises

“Most managed service providers lock you into their proprietary systems and technology, limiting your choices and flexibility. At ScaleGrid, we take a different approach. Our platform lets you deploy and manage your services with complete freedom without vendor lock-in or restrictions. We deliver the performance and reliability you expect, with full control, seamless scalability, and lower costs across any cloud.”

Jose Martins, CTO at ScaleGrid

Faster Time-to-Market – Spend less time on infrastructure and more time on innovation.

Reduced Maintenance Overhead – Automated updates, patching, and upgrades keep RabbitMQ secure and performant.

Optimized Cost & Performance – Autoscaling and flexible sizing ensure the best balance of efficiency and price.

Future-Proof Messaging – No vendor lock-in, full deployment control, and multi-cloud portability.

Why Choose ScaleGrid’s Managed RabbitMQ?

Modern applications demand low-latency, high-throughput messaging to ensure seamless communication between microservices, distributed systems, and event-driven applications. RabbitMQ enables asynchronous processing, improving application responsiveness and resource efficiency. However, setting up and maintaining RabbitMQ clusters is complex and requires expertise in clustering, scaling, and fault tolerance.

With ScaleGrid’s fully managed RabbitMQ, organizations get:

Simple Click-Through Deployment – Deploy production-ready RabbitMQ in seconds with a guided setup.

Automatic Failover & Recovery – Zero downtime failover ensures continuous operations even in case of failures.

Complete Control with Customizable Roles & Permissions – Granular access management tailored to your organization’s needs.

Multiple Autoscaling Options – Optimize costs while ensuring high performance under any workload.

Flexible Hardware Sizing – Customize infrastructure without being locked into predefined configurations.

Monitoring & Alerts – Full observability with real-time performance insights at no extra cost.

No Vendor Lock-In – Deploy RabbitMQ on your data centers or any cloud, ensuring complete portability (coming soon).

Multi-Cloud and Bare Metal Support Coming Soon

As enterprises demand more flexibility and control, ScaleGrid is expanding beyond AWS. Future enhancements include:

Multi-Cloud Deployments: Run RabbitMQ clusters across multiple cloud providers with seamless workload portability.

Bare Metal Deployments: High-performance RabbitMQ hosting on dedicated infrastructure.

Hybrid Cloud Capabilities: Combine on-premise and cloud environments for maximum agility.

Unlike cloud-native messaging solutions like AWS SNS or SQS, ScaleGrid’s RabbitMQ hosting provides a powerful, enterprise-grade message broker designed for businesses that need complete control, high availability, and cross-platform flexibility.

Get Started Today

ScaleGrid’s fully managed RabbitMQ service is now available on AWS. Developers can sign up for a free trial and explore the benefits of hassle-free RabbitMQ hosting.

Learn more about ScaleGrid’s managed RabbitMQ solution

Legal Disclaimer:

