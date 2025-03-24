PROVOKED BY SUSAN: A MEDIA REVOLUTION FOR WOMEN OVER 50
PROVOKED by susan has emerged as a bold, unapologetic digital magazine, delivering sharp and thought-provoking content for women over 50.
Redefining the Narrative, Challenging Stereotypes, and Igniting Conversations
A DIGITAL POWERHOUSE, BUILT FROM THE GROUND UP
Launching with no existing web traffic or social media following, PROVOKED has rapidly gained momentum, drawing engagement from women eager for bold, intelligent, and thought-provoking content. Within its first week, PROVOKED was picked up by Scary Mommy on TikTok, and the viral moments haven’t stopped since.
- TikTok “Nap Shaming” Post: 133K views, 2,500+ comments
- TikTok “Is Retired a Bad Word?” Post: 119.3K views, nearly 900 comments
- TikTok “Are Boomers the Problem Generation?” Post: 18.3K views, nearly 300 comments
- TikTok Post on Chappell Roan’s “Walk Away Power” Statement: 12.6K views
- Instagram’s “Pamela Anderson” Post: 53.3K views
- Instagram’s “Hermès Birkin vs. Wirkin” Post: 13.3K views
Since launch, PROVOKED has amassed:
- 39.7K+ unique site users since December 20
- 336K+ TikTok views across content
- 328K+ reached audience on TikTok
- 219K+ content views on Instagram
BACKED BY A FEARLESS COLLECTIVE OF WRITERS AND THINKERS
At the heart of PROVOKED is founder Susan Dabbar, whose sharp, provocative writing set the foundation for the publication. As the sole contributor at launch, Dabbar crafted the magazine’s bold voice and vision, shaping its unique perspective on life, reinvention, and cultural conversations.
Now, PROVOKED has expanded to include a powerhouse team of 18 seasoned writers, whose bylines span The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, AARP, The Cut, Slate, and more. Among them are award-winning authors, veteran journalists, and even a Golden Globe judge, each bringing an unmatched depth of experience to the publication. Together, they continue to push boundaries, challenge outdated narratives, and engage readers in meaningful, unfiltered dialogue.
MEET SUSAN DABBAR: FOUNDER AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Susan Dabbar is the definition of a modern polymath—a woman who has spent decades fearlessly pivoting from one extraordinary career to the next, proving that reinvention isn’t just possible; it’s necessary. From designing nuclear submarines as a naval architect to shaping brand strategy as a Disney executive and Nestlé brand manager, from competing as a professional poker player to founding an international business, her career has been anything but conventional. Add in roles as an interior designer, costume designer, and educational consultant, and the throughline becomes clear: Susan thrives where curiosity meets challenge.
Now, as the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of PROVOKED by susan, she’s taking that same bold energy and channeling it into a media platform that unapologetically questions, disrupts, and redefines the conversation around women over 50. It’s not just about aging—it’s about autonomy, ambition, and agency. And for Susan, it’s just the beginning.
THE FUTURE OF PROVOKED
With a clear demand for authentic, fearless content for women over 50, PROVOKED by susan is poised for exponential growth. As it continues to disrupt the media landscape, the platform invites like-minded brands, collaborators, and media partners to join in reshaping the narrative.
