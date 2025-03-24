PROVOKED BY SUSAN: A MEDIA REVOLUTION FOR WOMEN OVER 50

At the heart of PROVOKED is founder Susan Dabbar, whose sharp, provocative writing set the foundation for the publication. PROVOKED by susan has emerged as a bold, unapologetic digital magazine, delivering sharp and thought-provoking content for women over 50. Led by Susan Dabbar, PROVOKED's powerhouse team of award-winning writers and seasoned journalists are rejecting outdated labels and rewriting the narrative on what it means to grow older.

Redefining the Narrative, Challenging Stereotypes, and Igniting Conversations

I’ve always asked tough questions, and at 64, I’m not slowing down. PROVOKED exists to stir things up, spark bold conversations, and inspire women to own their power, stories, and futures.” — Susan Dabbar, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of PROVOKED by susan

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its launch in December 2024, PROVOKED by susan has emerged as a bold, unapologetic digital magazine, delivering sharp, intelligent, and thought-provoking content for women over 50. More than just a media platform, PROVOKED is a catalyst for change—challenging outdated stereotypes and shifting the conversation from lifespan to healthspan, while celebrating the financial, personal, and professional autonomy that women over 50 increasingly wield. As an independent, woman-owned brand, PROVOKED is agile, innovative, and unconstrained by the limitations of traditional publishing, proving that reinvention and agency don’t fade with age—they flourish.A DIGITAL POWERHOUSE, BUILT FROM THE GROUND UPLaunching with no existing web traffic or social media following, PROVOKED has rapidly gained momentum, drawing engagement from women eager for bold, intelligent, and thought-provoking content. Within its first week, PROVOKED was picked up by Scary Mommy on TikTok, and the viral moments haven’t stopped since.- TikTok “Nap Shaming” Post: 133K views, 2,500+ comments- TikTok “Is Retired a Bad Word?” Post: 119.3K views, nearly 900 comments- TikTok “Are Boomers the Problem Generation?” Post: 18.3K views, nearly 300 comments- TikTok Post on Chappell Roan’s “Walk Away Power” Statement: 12.6K views- Instagram’s “Pamela Anderson” Post: 53.3K views- Instagram’s “Hermès Birkin vs. Wirkin” Post: 13.3K viewsSince launch, PROVOKED has amassed:- 39.7K+ unique site users since December 20- 336K+ TikTok views across content- 328K+ reached audience on TikTok- 219K+ content views on InstagramBACKED BY A FEARLESS COLLECTIVE OF WRITERS AND THINKERSAt the heart of PROVOKED is founder Susan Dabbar, whose sharp, provocative writing set the foundation for the publication. As the sole contributor at launch, Dabbar crafted the magazine’s bold voice and vision, shaping its unique perspective on life, reinvention, and cultural conversations.Now, PROVOKED has expanded to include a powerhouse team of 18 seasoned writers , whose bylines span The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, AARP, The Cut, Slate, and more. Among them are award-winning authors, veteran journalists, and even a Golden Globe judge, each bringing an unmatched depth of experience to the publication. Together, they continue to push boundaries, challenge outdated narratives, and engage readers in meaningful, unfiltered dialogue.MEET SUSAN DABBAR: FOUNDER AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEFSusan Dabbar is the definition of a modern polymath—a woman who has spent decades fearlessly pivoting from one extraordinary career to the next, proving that reinvention isn’t just possible; it’s necessary. From designing nuclear submarines as a naval architect to shaping brand strategy as a Disney executive and Nestlé brand manager, from competing as a professional poker player to founding an international business, her career has been anything but conventional. Add in roles as an interior designer, costume designer, and educational consultant, and the throughline becomes clear: Susan thrives where curiosity meets challenge.Now, as the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of PROVOKED by susan, she’s taking that same bold energy and channeling it into a media platform that unapologetically questions, disrupts, and redefines the conversation around women over 50. It’s not just about aging—it’s about autonomy, ambition, and agency. And for Susan, it’s just the beginning.THE FUTURE OF PROVOKEDWith a clear demand for authentic, fearless content for women over 50, PROVOKED by susan is poised for exponential growth. As it continues to disrupt the media landscape, the platform invites like-minded brands, collaborators, and media partners to join in reshaping the narrative.

