Lee Tyrol Named President of Sophia's Mission to Lead Inclusive Media Initiatives Nationwide

ORADELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oradell, New Jersey – March 21, 2025 — Sophia’s Mission , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating inclusive employment and training opportunities in broadcasting, proudly announces the appointment of veteran media executive and advocate Lee Tyrol as its new President. This leadership change marks a new chapter for the organization and coincides with the launch of Veterans Classic Rock , a flagship initiative in partnership with NEWHD Media designed to give U.S. veterans a voice in radio while helping them build fulfilling media careers.Founded in 2019, Sophia’s Mission has rapidly grown into a national leader in media inclusion, offering Autistic individuals, people with disabilities, the blind, and veterans access to hands-on training, mentorship, and employment in radio, podcasting, and audio production.Lee Tyrol brings a distinguished career in broadcasting, marketing, and social advocacy to Sophia’s Mission. As CEO of a TV and radio network in Maine and Connecticut, he blends business acumen with deep community service, consulting for major corporations like Boeing, MGM Resorts, and the U.S. Navy. Through his agency, Tyrol Advertising, he has led award-winning campaigns in healthcare, hospitality, gaming, and government.A dedicated advocate for veterans and Indigenous communities, Tyrol is President of VETNET, supporting veterans through job placement and wellness programs. He is a Chaplain, Son of the American Legion, and advisor to Virginia’s Board of Veterans Directors. Partnering with American Tribal Management, he advances economic, cultural, and media initiatives for Native American communities nationwide.In his role as President, Tyrol will oversee the expansion of Sophia’s Mission's core programs and partnerships aimed at reaching more people in need of employment opportunities, mentorship and training services, growing outreach in the veteran and disability communities, and building new streams of support for the organization’s work with schools, disability rights groups, veteran services, and corporate partners.Tyrol’s first major initiative will be to oversee the launch of NEWHD Media’s Veterans Classic Rock (VCR), a station and website dedicated to providing U.S. veterans the opportunity to train as radio hosts, producers, and content creators and will deliver Tyrol’s Voice of Veteran’s radio show.About Sophia’s MissionSophia’s Mission is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Oradell, New Jersey. Its mission is to provide employment, training, and advocacy in radio, audio production, and media for Autistic individuals, people with disabilities, the blind, and veterans. Through its partnership with NEWHD Media and other platforms, Sophia’s Mission helps.

