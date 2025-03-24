SouthWest Transit Announces Bus Wrap Contest Winners and 686 Route Ribbon Cutting

SouthWest Transit Logo SWT Commission and CEO Erik Hansen with Design Contest Winners, Ben Lenius and Brandon Peña-Stack.

SouthWest Transit is here for the community, and this contest gave local youth a chance to put their mark on something seen by thousands of people every day.” — Erik Hansen, CEO

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SouthWest Transit (SWT) announces the winning designs from their Community Design Contest, showcasing the creativity of young artists in the region. The two selected designs, created by Ben Lenius of Chaska (15-18 age group winner) and Brandon Peña-Stack of Eden Prairie (11-14 age group winner), will soon roll through the Southwest Twin Cities metro on SWT buses serving the new 686 bus route to the Mall of America and MSP Airport, Terminals 1 & 2.The contest invited local artists, ages 11-18, who live or attend school in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska, Carver, or Victoria to submit original artwork for one of two winning bus wraps. The winning designs reflect unique artistic perspectives while celebrating both regional identity and public transit.The community and media are invited to the launch day ribbon cutting at SouthWest Station to meet the contest winners as well as view the buses wrapped in the winning designs. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served.When: Monday, March 31st at 4pmWhere: SouthWest Station13500 Technology DriveEden Prairie, MN 55344“SouthWest Transit is here for the community, and this contest gave local youth a chance to put their mark on something seen by thousands of people every day,” said CEO Erik Hansen. “We’re proud to feature Ben and Brandon’s artwork on our buses and look forward to everyone seeing them firsthand.”Lenius’ wrap features Minnesota’s state bee, the rusty patched bumblebee, in a vibrant, nature-inspired design. “In the past 25 years, their population has declined by approximately 90%... I designed this artwork to call attention to this urgent issue, as well as to offer an artistic and aesthetically pleasing piece that would bring happiness to thousands of people every single day,” he said.Peña-Stack took inspiration from the new Minnesota state flag, blending its iconic symbols with SouthWest Transit’s signature colors. “I felt that the state flag could give us a better sense of state pride and showcase support for the state of Minnesota... I attempted to make a timeless design...” he shared.This new route will connect SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie to MSP Airport, making key stops at major destinations, including the Mall of America. In addition, SWT is introducing an enhanced overnight parking system at SouthWest Station to provide convenient airport parking in the western part of the metro. More information about the 686 is available on the SWT website

