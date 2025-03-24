Metro Jewelry Plaza Welcomes Next-Generation Designers, Diamond Dealers, and Watch Brands Under New Ownership

Metro Jewelry Plaza Opening June 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic jewelry district in Downtown Miami is undergoing a dynamic transformation as Metro Jewelry Plaza officially opens its doors for business to the jewelry trades this June, ushering in a new wave of young artisans, contemporary jewelry designers, diamond and bridal dealers, and luxury watch companies. This exciting revitalization comes under the new ownership of Elysee Investments , a prestigious New York and Florida-based real estate investment firm led by owners Avi Dishi and Haim Yehezkel.Located at 1 N.E. 1st Street, Metro Jewelry Plaza is set to become a premier destination for cutting-edge jewelry, diamond dealers, and watch design. With over 225,000 square feet of retail and showroom space, the mall is attracting top-tier emerging talent eager to shape the future of fine jewelry and luxury timepieces."Miami’s growing luxury market presents an unparalleled opportunity for the next generation of jewelry and watch designers," said Avi Dishi, CEO of Elysee Investments. “We are committed to cultivating a vibrant creative hub where designers can thrive and introduce fresh, modern designs to a global clientele.”A New Chapter for Miami’s Jewelry DistrictBuilding on the history of the land and the surrounding district, Metro Jewelry Plaza has completed all of its state-of-the-art amenities, offering eight unique floors designed to accommodate both boutique retailers and large-scale companies seeking expansion into the booming South Florida luxury market.Key features include:• A striking four-story grand atrium, creates an open and modern shopping environment• Eight floors of prime retail, showroom, and office spaces, offering opportunities for flagship stores, showrooms, and manufacturing expansions• Only Jewelry Building that offers a dedicated gas-burning system for every unit on the Basement Level, allowing for on-site jewelry production, metalwork, and manufacturing.• Main Door Valet parking and easy access to public garages for a seamless shopping experience once the location is open to the public• A curated selection of luxury jewelry, custom designs, diamond dealers, and watch collections• Proximity to Miami International Airport, Metro Rail, and the Brightline, making it easily accessible to domestic and international visitors• Special Vault Services for building tenants and visiting designers on a first-come, first-serve basisWith Downtown Miami rapidly evolving into a luxury lifestyle hub, the influx of high-end residential and commercial developments is expected to fuel exponential growth in the jewelry and watch industry.With a proven track record in commercial property leasing and management, Adam Anderson brings extensive expertise in overseeing high-value real estate assets across Florida and the U.S. Managing a portfolio of approximately 40 commercial properties, Anderson is recognized for his ability to drive occupancy, curate the right tenant mix, and strategically position properties for long-term success. At Metro Jewelry Plaza, he is leading the charge in leasing, operations, and construction, ensuring the building attracts top-tier tenants and solidifies its place as a premier destination in Miami’s growing luxury market. His focus is on creating a seamless leasing experience for brands looking to expand into South Florida’s thriving commercial landscape."The wait is over—Metro Jewelry Plaza is ready to open its doors to the trade this June," says Anderson. "This marks a pivotal moment for the jewelry industry, providing a world-class space in the heart of Downtown Miami, where luxury and business intersect. With our prime location and cutting-edge facilities, we are setting a new standard for the future of the trade."Now Leasing – A Call to Visionary DesignersMetro Jewelry Plaza is now accepting applications for showroom and retail spaces. Aspiring designers, diamond dealers, luxury watch brands, and established jewelers looking to expand their presence in Miami are encouraged to secure their place in this premier location.For leasing inquiries, please contact:Adam AndersonPhone: 305.682.8570Email: Info@MetroJewelryPlaza.comAbout Elysee InvestmentsElysee Investments is a leading real estate and development firm based in New York and Miami, specializing in high-value commercial properties and innovative retail spaces. With a commitment to fostering creative talent and luxury brands, Elysee Investments brings a fresh perspective to landmark locations nationwide.For media inquiries, please contact:Deborah ScarpaPhone: 305.586.4022Email: Deborah@DJS3LLC.com

