Swab-its® Introduces New 6.5mm Bore-tips®: Precision Cleaning Solution for Rifles and Firearms Enthusiasts

The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are specifically engineered for firearms with 6.5mm barrels

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swab-its®, a trusted brand under Super Brush LLC and a leader in firearm cleaning technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 6.5mm Bore-tips®. Designed to meet the needs of rifle owners, these cleaning tips deliver superior performance, precision, and convenience, setting a new standard for firearm maintenance.

The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are specifically engineered for firearms with 6.5mm barrels, including popular calibers like 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 Grendel. As an evolution of Swab-its’ renowned Bore-tips® product line, these reusable cleaning tools provide a tight fit and 360-degree contact within the barrel, ensuring thorough cleaning without the risk of lint or fibers left behind by traditional patches.

Key Features of the New 6.5mm Bore-tips®:

• Custom Fit: Perfectly sized for precision 6.5mm barrels, ensuring optimal cleaning performance.

• Durable and Reusable: Washable and reusable up to multiple times, offering an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to disposable patches.

• Lint-Free Design: Made from durable foam material that leaves no fibers behind, safeguarding the integrity of your firearm.

• Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with standard cleaning rods and jags for effortless integration into your current cleaning routine.

"At Swab-its, we understand the importance of proper firearm maintenance for both performance and safety," said Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager at Swab-its. "Our new 6.5mm Bore-tips® reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that simplify the cleaning process while delivering unmatched results. We’re excited to offer a tool that meets the needs of firearm enthusiasts, hunters, and precision shooters alike."

The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are now available for purchase through Swab-its’ official website and authorized dealers nationwide. They join Swab-its’ extensive lineup of firearm cleaning products, trusted by professionals and hobbyists worldwide.

For more information about the 6.5mm Bore-tips® or to explore the full range of Swab-its® products, please visit www.swab-its.com.

About Swab-its®

Swab-its®, a division of Super Brush LLC, is a leading innovator in firearm cleaning solutions. With a focus on quality, performance, and user convenience, Swab-its® develops products that help maintain the precision and longevity of firearms. From Bore-tips® to Gun-tips®, Swab-its® is dedicated to delivering cleaning tools that meet the needs of today’s shooters and professionals.

About Super Brush LLC®

Super Brush LLC is a leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. Offering solutions from cosmetic applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush serves various industries with technically advanced products for precision cleaning, sample collection, and application tasks. The company is ISO certified, and FDA registered, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

