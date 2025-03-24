Travel With Purpose: Martsam Travel Opens Doors to the Living Mayan World Through Community-Based Tourism

Day of the Dead festival in Todos Santos Cuchumatán.

Martsam Travel offers meaningful, community-based tourism across the Mayan world—from sacred weaving in Guatemala to homestays in Belize’s rainforests.

We’re expanding our regenerative travel experiences—from permaculture workshops to nature walks—to deepen connections and ensure tourism benefits people and the planet.” — Benedicto Grijalva, Marketing & Product Development Manager, Martsam Travel

ANTIGUA GUATEMALA, SACATEPéQUEZ, GUATEMALA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget cookie-cutter tours—travelers today want connection, meaning, and impact. That's precisely what Martsam Travel delivers through its community-based tourism (CBT) experiences across the Mayan world. From sacred weaving traditions in Guatemala to cacao farm visits and cultural exchanges in Belize, this is cultural travel at its most authentic and powerful.The past isn't just remembered in Mesoamerica's lush highlands and lowland jungles— it's alive. Community-based tourism gives travelers extraordinary access to the heart of Mayan culture while empowering Indigenous communities to lead the way.At the forefront of this movement is Martsam Travel, a Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico-based travel company that is redefining how and why we explore. Their approach is simple but transformative: They put local communities at the center, design experiences around tradition and community-based tourism, and let travelers genuinely engage.Guests might spend a morning grinding corn with a host family, hike alongside forest guardians tracking wildlife, or learn ancestral farming methods in an agroecology garden. These aren't staged activities—they're daily life, generously shared. In return, communities receive direct income, job opportunities, and long-term support from Martsam's capacity-building programs.And it's not just about people. Sustainability is woven into every itinerary: eco-lodges built from natural materials, energy- and water-saving innovations, reforestation efforts, and workshops that promote regenerative practices rooted in ancient knowledge.As global travelers seek more than selfies and souvenirs, Martsam Travel offers something more profound: the chance to listen, learn, and leave a positive footprint. With every itinerary crafted in partnership with local voices, this tourism uplifts, protects, and connects. The Mayan world isn't just a destination—it's an invitation.Martsam Travel is a Destination Management Company (DMC) specializing in tailor-made, sustainable, and cultural experiences in Guatemala, Mexico, and Belize. Known for its ethical approach to tourism and strong partnerships with Indigenous communities, Martsam offers travelers immersive journeys that honor people, places, and traditions.

