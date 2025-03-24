Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of March 24, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Tuesday, March 25, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee hearing called "The CFTC at 50: Examining the Past and Future of Commodity Markets."

Appropriations

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a Member Day hearing

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch will hold an oversight hearing called "Capitol Complex Public Safety and Security."

On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing called "National Transportation Safety Board."

Armed Services

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Readiness and the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces will hold a joint hearing called "Posture and Readiness of the Mobility Enterprise."

On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations will hold a hearing called "U.S. Special Operations Forces and Command – Challenges and Resource Priorities for Fiscal Year 2026."

Education & Workforce

Energy and Commerce

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "The Future of Wage Laws: Assessing the FLSA's Effectiveness, Challenges, and Opportunities."On Tuesday, March 25, the Energy Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Keeping the Lights On: Examining the State of Regional Grid Reliability."

On Wednesday, March 26, the Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "The World Wild Web: Examining Harms Online."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, March 25, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Beyond Silicon Valley: Expanding Access to Capital Across America."

On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "A New Era for the CFPB: Balancing Power and Reprioritizing Consumer Protections."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, March 25, the Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Metals, Minerals, and Mining: How the CCP Fuels Conflict and Exploitation in Africa.”

On Tuesday, March 25, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Streamlined and Rightsized: Consolidating State Department Administrative Services.”

On Thursday, March 27, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “INL Should Fight Crime, Not Fight Conservatives.”

Homeland Security

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement will hold a hearing entitled “Part 1: Consequences of Failure: How Biden’s Policies Fueled the Border Crisis.”

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence will hold a markup of the following legislation:

H.R. 1327, the Syria Terrorism Threat Assessment Act (Luttrell)

H.R. 1508, the DHS Special Events Program and Support Act (Titus)

H.R. 1736, the Generative AI Terrorism Risk Assessment Act (Pfluger)

H.R. 2116, the Law Enforcement Support and Counter Transnational Repression Act (Evans)

H.R. 2139, the Strengthening State and Local Efforts to Counter Transnational Repression Act (Magaziner)

H.R. 2158, the Countering Transnational Repression Act of 2025 (Pfluger)

H.R. 2212, the DHS Intelligence Rotational Assignment Program and Law Enforcement Support Act (Mackenzie)

H.R. ____, the National Strategy for School Security Act of 2025 (Gonzales)

H.R. ____, the Countering the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department of 2025 (Greene)

H.R. ____, the Strengthening Oversight of DHS Intelligence Act (Hernández)

H.R. ____, the DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2025 (Pou)

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Judiciary

On Wednesday, March 26, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a full committee hearing called "Annual Worldwide Threats Assessment Hearing."

On Tuesday, March 25, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

Natural Resources

H.R. 276, the Gulf of America Act of 2025 (Greene)

H.R. 845, the Pet and Livestock Protection Act of 2025 (Boebert)

H.R. 1897, the ESA Amendments Act of 2025 (Westerman)

H.R. 1917, the Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025 (Dingell)

Oversight & Government Reform

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

On Tuesday, March 25, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

H.R. 1295, the Reorganizing Government Act of 2025 (Comer)

H.R. 1210, the Protecting Taxpayers’ Wallet Act (Perry)

H.R. ___, the Preserving Presidential Management Authority Act (Cloud)

H.R. 2174, the Paycheck Protection Act (Burlison)

H.R. 2193, the FEHB Protection Act of 2025 (Grothman)

H.R. ___, the Federal Accountability Committee for Transparency (FACT) Act (Sessions)

H.R. 2056, the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act (Higgins)

H.Res. 187, Of inquiry requesting the President to transmit certain information to the House of Representatives referring to the termination, removal, placement on administrative leave, moved to another department of Federal employees and Inspectors General of agencies (Mfume)

H.Res. 186, Of inquiry requesting the President to transmit certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to the conflicts of interest of Elon Musk and related information (Connolly)

Rules

On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will hold a hearing called “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the heads of NPR and PBS Accountable.”

On Monday, March 24, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 1048, the Defending Education Transparency and Ending Rogue Regimes Engaging in Nefarious Transactions Act (Baumgartner)

H.J. Res. 24, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Energy relating to "Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation Standards for Walk-In Coolers and Walk-In Freezers" (Bice)

H.J. Res. 75, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Department of Energy relating to "Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation Standards for Commercial Refrigerators, Freezers, and Refrigerator-Freezers" (Goldman)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Wednesday, March 26, the Environment Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "To the Depths, and Beyond: Examining Blue Economy Technologies."On Wednesday, March 26, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "The Golden Age: Unleashing Main Street Through Deregulation."

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management will hold a hearing called "Reforming FEMA: Bringing Common Sense Back to Federal Emergency Management."

On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit will hold a hearing called "America Builds: How Trucking Supports American Communities."

Veterans Affairs

On Monday, March 24, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing titled “Closing the Data Gap: Improving Interoperability Between VA and

Community Providers."

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold an oversight hearing titled “Mission Incomplete: Strengthening the TAP Program to Ensure a Smoother Transition to Civilian Life for Tomorrow's Veterans."

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a markup on the following legislation:

H.R. 217, the CHIP IN for Veterans Act (Bacon)

H.R. 1969, the No Wrong Door for Veterans Act (Miller-Meeks)

H.R. 1971, the Veterans Supporting Prosthetics Opportunities and Recreational Therapy (SPORT) Act (Miller-Meeks)

H.R. 1823, the VA Budget Accountability Act (Bergman)

H.R. 1107, the Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act (Womack)

H.R. 1336, the Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Act (Murphy)

H.R. 658, To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish qualifications for the appointment of a person as a marriage and family therapist, qualified to provide clinical supervision, in the Veterans Health Administration (Brownley)

H.R. 1644, the Copay Fairness for Veterans Act (Underwood)

H.R. 1860, the Women Veterans Cancer Care Coordination Act (Garcia)

On Tuesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Health will hold an oversight hearing titled “Breaking Down Barriers: Getting Veterans ACCESS to Lifesaving Care."

On Wednesday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 530, the ACES Act (Pfluger)

H.R. 647, the Ensuring Veterans’ Final Resting Place Act of 2025 (Yakym)

H.R. 1039, the Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act (Barrett)

H.R. 1228, the Prioritizing Veterans’ Survivors Act (Ciscomani)

H.R. 1286, the Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act (Bresnahan)

H.R. 1344, the Dennis and Lois Krisfalusy Act (Reschenthaler)

H.R. 2138, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-ofLiving Adjustment Act of 2025 (Luttrell)

H.R. 2137, the Review Every Veterans Claim Act of 2025

Discussion Draft, the Veteran Appeals Transparency Act of 2025 (Luttrell)

H.R. 2201, the Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act (Kim)

Discussion Draft, the Veterans Claims Education Act

Discussion Draft, the Survivors Benefits Delivery Improvement Act of 2025

Discussion Draft, the Board of Veterans Appeals’ Attorney Retention and Backlog Reduction Act

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, March 25, the Trade Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "American Trade Negotiation Priorities"