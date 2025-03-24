Toronto’s AMG Secures International Rights to Acclaimed African Film "Complicity" Following Mainland Premiere!

Complicity Coming Soon To Your Favourite Streaming Platform!!!

The film is expected to resonate with a global audience seeking fresh, thought-provoking storytelling from the African continent.

Complicity is a film that speaks to the hearts of everyone, and soul of humanity.” — Mark S.Berry

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AMG Corp , a leading film distribution and production company based in Toronto, has acquired the international rights to "Complicity," the critically acclaimed African film that recently premiered to rave reviews on the mainland. This acquisition solidifies AMG's commitment to bringing diverse global stories to audiences worldwide and expands its growing catalog of premium international content.Directed by Afe Olumowe and produced/executive produced by Chibuike Temple Okere under Florish Soil Productions at ( www.florishsoilfilms.net ) "Complicity" is a powerful drama that delves into the complexities of moral ambiguity, loyalty, and the consequences of difficult choices in a rapidly evolving society. The film has captivated audiences and critics alike with its compelling narrative, exceptional performances, and thought-provoking exploration of contemporary African life. Set against a vibrant yet challenging backdrop, "Complicity" has received critical acclaim for its authentic portrayal and universal themes that resonate deeply with viewers across cultures.AMG plans to leverage its distribution expertise to bring "Complicity" to audiences across North America, Europe, and Asia. The film is expected to resonate with a global audience seeking fresh, thought-provoking storytelling from the African continent.Mark S.Berry,Chairman of AMG – Music, Film & Television, said, “Complicity is a film that speaks to the hearts of everyone, and soul of humanity. It’s a powerful narrative and the exceptional performances are a testament to the brilliant work of Director Afe Olumowe and 1st assistant director Saidi Balogun, along with a very talented actress Shirley Igwe and the experienced producer Chibuike T. Okere. We are honoured to bring this beautiful story to the US and international audiences, and we believe it will resonate deeply with viewers across the world.”"We are incredibly proud to bring 'Complicity' to audiences worldwide. This film exemplifies the new wave of bold, socially conscious African cinema, and we believe its impact will extend far beyond the screen. We are honoured to partner with the filmmakers to introduce this extraordinary work to a global audience." said Duane Farley EVP of The AMG – Music, Film & Television.AMG will implement a robust, multi-platform release strategy, ensuring "Complicity" reaches audiences through major streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and pre-approved theatrical screenings. This strategic approach will provide viewers worldwide with the opportunity to experience this remarkable film. As international interest in African cinema continues to grow, AMG aims to be at the forefront of this movement, championing groundbreaking stories and diverse perspectives.The acquisition of "Complicity" aligns perfectly with AMG's vision to bridge cultural divides through storytelling. Showcasing unique cinematic experiences that foster understanding and celebrate diversity is how AMG strives to connect audiences with stories that inspire, entertain, and challenge perspectives."Complicity" is slated for an international release across with its upcoming exclusive premiere through the top tier of streaming networks, with further details to be announced soon.For more information, press inquiries, or to request interviews with the filmmakers or AMG executives, please contact:Mark S.Berry Chairman/CEO The AMG Corp Email: Mark@theamgcorp.com Phone: 416-824-7867 Website: www.theamgcorp.com About The AMG CorpThe AMG Corp, based in Toronto, Canada, is a leading film distribution and production company dedicated to showcasing diverse voices and delivering high-quality films to audiences worldwide. With a strong focus on international cinema, AMG connects global audiences with stories that inspire, entertain, and challenge perspectives.Since its founding, AMG Visuals has executive produced, financed or distributed several feature length film projects, including the live-concert film “Drake: Homecoming” distributed internationally through the AMC theatre chain and the upcoming “The Sacrifice Game” for AMC/Shudder Channel, “Bloodline Killer” for Vertical starring Oscar winning actor Bruce Dern & Tyrese Gibson from the “Fast & The Furious” franchise and has almost an equal amount In development.

Complicity Movie Trailer

