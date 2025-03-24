Discover nature in April with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in April with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

Nature Center at Night: Froggy Friday | 5 – 7:30 p.m. on April 4 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Learn about spring peepers and more amazing amphibians at this month’s Nature Center at Night. See live frogs and other amphibians on display at the nature center, make a froggy craft, or play a froggy game. It’ll be a hopping good time for everyone! Youth and adult groups are welcome.

As part of MDC’s “Nature Center at Night” series, the nature center will be open until 7:30 p.m.

Wildlife: Forest Friends Storytime | 10 – 10:45 a.m. on April 8 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center| Registration not required.

Everyone loves a good story, and MDC has plenty of them. Cozy up with your child as Susan, Cape Nature Center’s nature librarian, shares wild tales of wonder and fun. After the stories, stick around for a fun craft or activity.

Shooting Sports: Come Try Laser Shot | 1 – 3 p.m. on April 12 8 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

This is your chance to explore shooting sports with MDC’s new laser shot simulation. Test your skills in a variety of scenarios, including virtual skeet shooting, five-stand, duck hunting, and more. Whether you're a seasoned shooter or a first-time participant, this experience offers fun and challenge for all skill levels.

Conservation Families: Solve the Nature Center Mystery! | 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on April 19 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

One of MDC’s naturalists has wandered off into the wild; can you track them down? Follow the clues hidden around Cape Nature Center to uncover their secret hiding spot. Each clue will lead you closer to their hiding spot. Find the naturalist, and you’ll earn a small prize for your detective work. Are you ready for the challenge?

Spring is in the air… birds are calling, wildlife is emerging from cold weather dens, and the beauty of Missouri’s spring wildflowers is on full display. Join MDC on a hike for an introductory look at spring “ephemeral” wildflowers, those that bloom and grow before the canopy of leaves shade them out.

Attendees for this hike will meet at the Cape Nature Center and transportation to the hike location will be provided. This hike takes place at Trail of Tears State Park, about 25 minutes from Cape Girardeau.

The goal of these leisurely walks is to provide a wonderful nature experience to a wide diversity of ability levels as the hike is largely on gravel roadways and flat trails. There may, however, be uneven terrain on occasion.

Please bring sturdy athletic or hiking shoes, weather appropriate clothing, and a bottle of water. Binoculars, cameras, walking sticks, and snacks would all be welcome accessories as well.

Many of us are familiar with the slightly awkward strut of a turkey bobbing its way down a field. However, this was not always the case. In the early 20th century, the turkey population was at an all-time low, and it was quite rare to see one in the wild. Because of this, turkey hunting in the state looked very different than today.

Learn about the success story of Missouri’s turkey population, how its population was and is today, and the history of turkey hunting throughout this time.

Cape Nature Center is partnering with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to clean up Cape LaCroix Creek during their annual Friends of the Park Day.

Gather your friends, family, or organization to help bring the beauty back to the creek between Walden Park and Shawnee Sports Complex. Participants are to meet at Cape Nature Center to distribute supplies and assign locations. If you register beforeApril 7 at 5 p.m., lunch and T-shirts will be provided at Capaha Park. Youth and adult groups are welcome.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

Participants will receive a virtual program link at least 30 minutes prior to the start of any virtual program with any pertinent details. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address.

See all details for MDC’s free April programs online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Be sure to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times.

And don’t forget to check out this month’s featured artists in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center lobby: Nature Needlers.

This group of participants meet once each month and work together to learn basic techniques to create simple, but beautiful, embroidery all while exploring some Missouri species that need help, known as Species of Conservation Concern (SOCC).

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

Difficulty registering online? Contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.