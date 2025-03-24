'Nonprofit Web Makeover' Giveaway Seeks to Help Michigan Charities Facing Funding Cuts in 2025

Amethron's 2025 Nonprofit Web Makeover Giveaway

Alpena-based digital marketing agency will give 3 Michigan nonprofits a new website and services to help them reach more donors.

Michiganders have big hearts. If we see a need, we do something. Our team has been looking at things and saying 'What can we do?' This is our way of using our marketing skills to do some good.” — Dylan Tanner

ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amethron , a digital marketing agency based in Alpena, Michigan today announced a statewide giveaway to provide three Michigan-based nonprofits with a custom website and marketing services to help them reach donors more effectively.The initiative is in response to growing challenges nonprofits face in securing institutional grants, especially from federal funding sources which are increasingly being cut.Three winners will receive new websites and 1-on-1 marketing consulting to help them reach a wider donor base. If the contest hits certain goals, Amethron will give the winners additional services, like digital ads management, email marketing setup, and even a professional photoshoot.Eligible nonprofits can apply immediately and receive a link they can share with supporters, who can vote once per day. The giveaway ends on April 30, 2025.Michigan nonprofits—many relying on decade-old websites and inconsistent marketing efforts—risk losing out as giving shifts towards small donors and away from federal grants and foundations. The issue has become especially pressing after widespread cuts in federal agencies that provided reliable block grant funding many organizations relied on."There are a lot of executive directors and fundraising people wondering how they're going to keep the lights on" says Amethron co-founder Dylan Tanner, who started his career in nonprofit marketing 15 years ago. "The organizations that are going to weather this will be the ones who can pivot towards the people giving $25, $50 or $100 at a time."Nonprofits relying on outdated websites and marketing strategies miss out on modern features that help donor engagement. Newer technology has made it possible for organizations to run their own crowdfunding campaigns, engage with donors in personalized ways, and showcase the impact of their work.Tanner says he was inspired to start the giveaway by seeing the generosity of people in his own community during tough times."Michiganders have big hearts. If we see a need, we do something. Our team has been looking at things and saying 'What can we do?' This is our way of using our marketing skills to do some good."Interested nonprofits should visit https://nonprofit.amethron.com/ to sign up.About AmethronFounded in 2023, Amethron is a digital marketing agency based in Alpena, Michigan. Their team specializes in helping small businesses and nonprofits increase conversion rates—the percentage of people who buy or donate—on their websites.

