Travel Advisory: Temporary Closures Needed for Gano Street at I-195 Overpass for Nearby Washington Bridge Demolition

On the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, March 29 and 30, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close a section of Gano Street, at the I-195 overpass between India Street and the I-195 West on ramp in Providence, for continued demolition of the Washington Bridge substructure.

The closures will be needed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, while the demolition contractor removes the upper most sections of the old bridge piers close to the road. During the closures, drivers will follow signed detours using India Street, Wickenden Street and South Main and South Water streets. The on-ramp to I-195 West at Gano Street will remain open. Pedestrians should detour using Wickenden Street, East Street, the India Point Park pedestrian bridge, and India Street. The closures are scheduled for daytime hours to avoid any disruptive noise during evening hours.

For approximately two weeks following this weekend work, alternating single-lane closures are likely at this location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to finalize demolition in this area. Pedestrian access will be maintained, and the on-ramp from Gano Street to I-195 West will remain open.

Depending on the pace of demolition on Saturday, the duration of Sunday's planned closure may be shortened or canceled.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.