Shark Research Foundation Launches GoFundMe to Save Sharks from Extinction

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 75% of shark species facing extinction, the Shark Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is taking urgent action to protect these vital ocean predators. Today, the Foundation launched a GoFundMe campaign, “Tag a Shark, Save Our Oceans: Join the Fight,” alongside a new donation page on their website, aiming to raise $25,000 to tag sharks, fund critical research, and educate the public.

Sharks are disappearing at an alarming rate, threatening the balance of marine ecosystems. As apex predators, they regulate prey populations, support global fisheries, and help store carbon to combat climate change. The Shark Research Foundation is fighting back by catching and tagging sharks with Pop-up Satellite Archival Tags (PSATs) to map their movements, researching their ecological benefits, and bringing shark education to schools and communities.

“We can’t save sharks alone,” says Dr. Mike Benoit, Director of Conservation at the Shark Research Foundation. “By tagging sharks, we learn where to protect them. By researching their role, we prove their worth to our planet. And by educating the public, we turn fear into action. Every donation makes a difference—$50 tags a shark for 30 days, $100 funds research, and $150 educates 100 people.”

The Foundation aims to acquire PSATs and forge partnerships with researchers and institutions to unlock vital tracking data soon. Funds raised will directly support these efforts, ensuring sharks—and our oceans—have a fighting chance.

About the Shark Research Foundation

The Shark Research Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to shark conservation through science, sustainable practices, and global education. Learn more at www.sharkrf.org.

