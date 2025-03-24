Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,272 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Premier Lantz following the First Ministers' meeting

CANADA, March 24 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the Confederation Bridge and Wood Islands Ferry tolls after meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Minister Chrystia Freeland, and Minister Dominic Leblanc at the First Ministers Meeting:

“After a productive day of meetings with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Minister Chrystia Freeland & Minister Dominic Leblanc, I have a verbal commitment that Islanders will be receiving positive news on the Confederation Bridge & Wood Islands Ferry tolls in the coming days. 

Thank you to the federal government for hearing my concerns - and the concerns of all Islanders - and committing to ending these barriers for Islanders and our economy.”

Media contact:

Emily Blue
Office of the Premier 
emilyblue@gov.pe.ca 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement from Premier Lantz following the First Ministers' meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more