Bears & Bandages: Sugarbee Cares Brings Comfort to Children in Need for Global Youth Service Day 2025

Shamara "Sugarbee" White Bears & Bandage Drive Sugarbee Cares Foundation

Junior Miss North America 2024, Shamara "Sugarbee" White, leads a donation drive to provide teddy bears and bandages for hospitalized children in need.

Even the smallest act of kindness, like donating a teddy bear, can bring comfort and hope to a child facing medical challenges.” — Shamara "Sugarbee" White, Founder of Sugarbee Cares Foundation

BRANDYWINE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Global Youth Service Day (April 25–27, 2025), Sugarbee Cares Foundation is launching a donation drive to collect teddy bears and bandages for young patients at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.A Mission of Comfort and HealingEach year, millions of children endure hospital visits, medical treatments, and long-term stays that can be overwhelming. Studies show that comfort items like stuffed animals provide emotional relief, reduce stress, and promote healing ( National Institutes of Health ). Additionally, pediatric emergency room visits remain high, with nearly 50 million children receiving emergency medical care annually ( Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ). The Sugarbee Cares Foundation aims to ease these challenges by delivering small but meaningful gifts to young patients in need.How to DonateTo help bring comfort to hospitalized children, the Sugarbee Cares Foundation is hosting a donation drive from now through April 15, 2025.‣ Collection Period: Now – April 15, 2025 (Ending early to ensure timely delivery)‣ Donation Method: To participate, visit the Sugarbee Cares Foundation website for donation details.‣ Recipient: Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, D.C.Why This Initiative MattersHospital stays can be a frightening experience for children, filled with uncertainty, medical interventions, and unfamiliar surroundings. A soft, cuddly teddy bear or even a fun, colorful bandage can provide reassurance and bring joy during difficult times."Every child deserves to feel safe, loved, and supported, especially when facing medical challenges," said Shamara White, founder of Sugarbee Cares Foundation. "Through this initiative, we want to remind them that they are not alone. Even the smallest acts of kindness—like donating a teddy bear—can have a profound impact on a child’s well-being and recovery."The Sugarbee Cares Foundation is committed to empowering young people to make a difference in their communities. As part of Global Youth Service Day, the largest service event worldwide dedicated to celebrating youth-led action, this initiative highlights the power of collective generosity.Ways to Get Involved• Donate a teddy bear or kid-friendly bandages to bring comfort to a hospitalized child.• Spread the word about this initiative by sharing it on social media, with friends, family, and community organizations.• Encourage others to participate and make a difference for young patients.For more information on how to support this initiative, visit www.sugarbeecares.org About Global Youth Service DayGlobal Youth Service Day (GYSD) is the world's largest celebration of young people making a positive impact in their communities. Established to recognize the power of youth-led volunteerism, GYSD engages young individuals in acts of service that address critical issues such as education, health, and social equity. Held annually in over 100 countries, the event encourages young people to take action and inspire meaningful change. By participating in initiatives like the Sugarbee Cares Foundation’s donation drive, youth can contribute to a greater cause and make a lasting difference in the lives of children in need.About Sugarbee Cares FoundationThe Sugarbee Cares Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children in need through service-driven initiatives. The foundation fosters kindness and delivers moments of joy to young individuals facing adversity. By encouraging acts of generosity, Sugarbee Cares aims to uplift and empower children, ensuring they feel valued, loved, and supported.Media Contact:Sugarbee Cares FoundationEmail: admin@sugarbeecares.comWebsite: www.sugarbeecares.org

