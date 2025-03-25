Atlanta Plastic Surgeons on How to Prepare for a Mommy Makeover

Alexandra Hart, MD, FACS and John Connors, MD, FACS – two board-certified plastic surgeons in Atlanta – discuss preparation for a mommy makeover procedure.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mommy makeover procedures have grown in popularity over the years as more and more women consider ways to improve aesthetic changes to their bodies that can be caused by pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, and the physical rigors of raising children. Drs. John Connors and Alexandra Hart, both prominent figures in the Atlanta plastic surgery community, state that many patients at their practice who have chosen a mommy makeover to achieve their cosmetic enhancement goals have restored their pre-pregnancy bodies with results that not only renew their appearance, but also their self-confidence.With this in mind, Dr. Hart and Dr. Connors encourage patients to think carefully before undergoing this major surgery and plan accordingly for best results. Below, they have provided guidelines for patients considering a personalized mommy makeover treatment.• Identify goals and needs. Prior to pursuing a mommy makeover, Dr. Connors and Dr. Hart advise patients to know what they want to achieve through this procedure. For instance, mothers frequently want to repair stretched abdominal muscles and skin with tummy tuck surgery or combat breast sagging with a breast lift.• Be physically and emotionally ready. Dr. Hart and Dr. Connors state that candidates for a mommy makeover should be in good overall health, maintain a stable weight, be non-smokers, and have completed childbearing and breastfeeding.• Plan a recovery timeline. Depending on the incorporated treatments, mommy makeover recovery can take several weeks. As such, Dr. Connors and Dr. Hart recommend that patients arrange for at least two weeks off work and avoid strenuous activities for four to six weeks. Since lifting restrictions will be in place, assistance with childcare, household tasks, and daily activities should also be planned in advance.• Meet with a reputable plastic surgeon. Dr. Hart and Dr. Connors urge prospective patients to research board-certified plastic surgeons with extensive experience in mommy makeover procedures. During a preoperative appointment, patients can discuss their aesthetic concerns, review surgical options, and develop a customized treatment plan tailored to their unique goals.Moreover, Dr. Connors and Dr. Hart encourage patients considering a mommy makeover to advocate for themselves and be assertive in asking any questions that may arise. They emphasize that open and transparent communication plays a key role in achieving the best possible mommy makeover experience.About Alexandra Hart, MD, FACSDr. Alexandra Hart is a highly skilled, board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures for the face, breast, and body. An alumna of the Emory University School of Medicine, Dr. Hart is a member of several prestigious organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons; she also serves as the program committee chair for the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. Dr. Hart represented the entire Southeast for The Glancy Award Resident Paper Competition, showcasing excellence in research and presentation for her work on Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols following breast procedures. Recognized for her expertise, Dr. Hart was named a “Top Doctor” in 2023/24 and honored as one of Modern Luxury’s “40 Under 40.” In 2025, her practice was also voted as offering the “Best Tummy Tuck” procedure by Modern Luxury.About John Connors, MD, FACSDr. John Connors earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. From there, he completed a General Surgery Residency at Dartmouth College and an Advanced Fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Harvard. Certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and the American Board of Surgery (ABS), Dr. Connors is an active member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME). He is renowned for his hands-on approach and proficiency in a range of complex treatments, such as liposuction and lower body lift surgery. Additionally, Dr. Connors was recognized by Newsweek magazine as a Top Plastic Surgeon in the US, and in 2025, he and his practice were honored by Modern Luxury for delivering the “Best Tummy Tuck” procedure.Both Dr. Connors and Dr. Hart are available for interview upon request.To learn more about Plastic Surgery Group of Atlanta, please visit plasticsurgerygroupatl.com, follow facebook.com/drconnors, or find the practice on Instagram @plasticsurgerygroupofatlanta.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.plasticsurgerygroupatl.com/practice-news/atlanta-plastic-surgeons-on-how-to-prepare-for-a-mommy-makeover/ ###Plastic Surgery Group of Atlanta2710 Old Milton Pkwy, Ste 175Alpharetta, GA 30009Rosemont Media

